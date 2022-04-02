Local all-state offensive lineman to play for South Carolina football

Chase Sweigert is staying home to play college football.

The Chapin High School offensive lineman announced Saturday he will be playing for Shane Beamer and the South Carolina football program. The Gamecocks offered Sweigert as a preferred walk-on back in January and he visited practice last week.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Sweigert had offers from South Florida, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, Liberty, East Carolina, Liberty and Old Dominion. He also had interest from Auburn and Florida, two places he visited recently.

Sweigert is ranked as the No. 33rd prospect in South Carolina by 247Sports Composite. His teammate Zavier Short signed with the Gamecocks in December and will enroll in the summer.