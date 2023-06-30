Local Starts the Open-Mic Evenings at the Crooked Club

Hannah Gaudry is home for the summer from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico, and was the featured performer at the first Open-mic night at the Crooked Club – Clubhouse and Social Bar at Wakaw Lake Regional Park Friday, June 23rd. Hannah took her seat at the mic at 6 pm and sang to an enthusiastic group on the deck of the clubhouse. Accompanying herself on the guitar, she mostly covered popular country tunes for almost two hours. Hannah has been performing for several years already, working with coaches periodically to hone her vocals and her songwriting skills. She performed her first original song on radio in 2018 on Pickin’ It Country on 91.3 FM radio CJTR and was part of The Voice of Prince Albert which was a local recreation of the popular television show The Voice. Her comfort in front of the microphone at the Crooked Club was obvious and she came well-prepared to entertain the appreciative crowd who took it all in.

Gaudry was an active member of the Saskatchewan Highschool Rodeo Association and competed in many national competitions. While at ENMU, she has continued to rodeo with National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The former 2020 graduate of Wakaw School, took the initiative back in 2019 while participating in a breakaway roping event in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to hand out her portfolio to several coaches there. Albert Flinn, a member of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, and Head Rodeo coach at ENMU, expressed an interest. Then in December 2019, when Gaudry competed at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Flinn offered her a tour of ENMU and followed that with a scholarship offer. Gaudry received a full scholarship from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association to attend Eastern New Mexico University. The scholarship covers the entirety of the tuition for her program. Being picked by Flinn says something of Hannah’s skill in rodeo. Flinn’s career as coach shows he has mentored 26 National Collegiate Rodeo Qualifiers during his time at Eastern New Mexico, six of those 26 went on to take National Championships in their respective events, and one won the Reserve All-Around Championship.

Hannah Gaudry is a talented young woman on many fronts, and it was a pleasure to be able to hear her at the Crooked Club. Hopefully, she will be back at the mic again before she returns to New Mexico for another school year.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder