Local sports notes: Sacramento State football ranks high; area could have record MLB haul

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Davidson
·4 min read
Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jim Sochor
    American football player and coach, college athletics administrator (1938-2015)

Bouncing around the regions in a forward lean: Sacramento State’s football team is already ranking high. The MLB Draft looks to have a big Sacramento influence. And some high-school hoopers are on the move.

Hornets are hot: Sacramento State aims for a Big Sky Conference football threepeat with a host of returners. The Hornets are preseason ranked No. 10 by HeroSports.com, among others, in part because the two-quarterback system that flourished last fall is back in Jake Dunniway and Asher O’Hara, as are running back Cameron Skattebo, receiver Pierre Williams and All-America tight end Marshel Martin. Defense? The Hornets landed a linebacker/rush end stopper in one-time four-star prospect Ayodele Adeoye through the transfer portal. He played four seasons for the Texas Longhorns.

UCD field upgrade: UC Davis will have a fast field as the Aggies aim for their third FCS playoff berth since 2018. The school is laying down a new field turf on Jim Sochor Field. Sochor carved out a Hall of Fame career coaching UCD from 1970-88, with visions of his scarf dancing in the wind as he patrolled the grass-field sideline. UCD is preseason ranked 25th by HeroSports and will have an interesting quarterback battle as last season’s starter, Hunter Rodrigues, has moved on to pursue a career in firefighting.

Tattersall from Cal to UCD: UCD will feature a strong defense that will include Cal transfer Evan Tattersall, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker from Granite Bay High School. Five of his seven career starts were in 2021. Cal hosts UCD in an opener. Tattersall won’t need much to be motivated.

Mico locked in at CRC: It won’t become official through the Los Rios Community College District until mid July, but Don Mico is locked in as the baseball coach at Cosumnes River College. This was a no-brainer move for one of the classy guys in the business. Mico was a longtime assistant at CRC under Hall of Fame coach Tony Bloomfield and replaced him starting with the 2018 season. It took this long for him to become the official lead guy. With Mico as a volunteer assistant doing a lot of everything, CRC in 2012 won the state championship without the benefit of playing a single home game, or practicing at home, due to facilities upgrades.

MLB local haul? The Major League Baseball Draft runs July 17-19 and could include three locals in the top rounds. Two seem likely to be first-round picks in Arizona catcher Daniel Susac of Jesuit and Oregon State ace Cooper Hjerpe, who went 11-1 this season. Hjerpe once tossed three successive no-hitter while starting at Woodland High. The wild card is Malcolm Moore. The star catcher for McClatchy High was this region’s most heavily scouted prospect but he also has eyes on attending Stanford. Either way, a good life.

The last time this region had two first-rounders in the same draft was 2016, when power pitcher Matt Manning of Sheldon went to Detroit and switch-hitting slugging outfielder Dylan Carlson of Elk Grove went to St. Louis.

On the move: We’re proponents of high school student-athletes staying put, but kids do come and go. Bee All-Metro guards Kevin Haupt and Kiku Parker will suit up for different schools this fall and winter. Haupt, a point guard who averaged 28.1 points for Oakmont last season, is headed to Jesuit, where he will work alongside the region’s top player this coming season in the 6-foot-7 Andrej Stojakvovic. Parker, the powerfully built and smooth floor leader for El Camino, is now at Grant, the two-time Sac-Joaquin Section Division II champions.

Both guards left in part due to coaching turnover at their previous schools.

Demps opportunity: Cody Demps, the versatile leader from his Pleasant Grove High and Sacramento State days, is on the 2022 USA Men’s Basketball World Cup qualifying roster. Some day, when he’s all grown up, he’d make a fine coach.

Optimist football return? The days of high school all-star football showcase games are dying a slow death. The Optimist All-Star Game in Sacramento was a fixture since the 1950s but there hasn’t been a game since 2019, mainly due to COVID-19 issues and precautions, and it won’t be played this summer. Event coordinator Jay Erhart said it will return Jan. 21.

The 45th Lions All-Star game was played Saturday night at Shasta College, an eight-man game followed by 11-man action, after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Long live the all-star games. It’s not about recruiting opportunities. It’s about finishing out a prep career for charity with rivals that suddenly become teammates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Argonauts hold on for season-opening 20-19 home victory over Alouettes

    TORONTO — Experience has taught Brandon Banks anything can happen at the end of a CFL game. Banks had a touchdown grab in his Toronto debut but the Argonauts needed a missed David Cote field-goal try with 11 seconds remaining to escape with a season-opening 20-19 home win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. Montreal (0-2) had a chance for the win but Cote's errant 21-yard attempt instead went for a single. It tarnished a stellar 10-play, 63-yard drive engineered by Alouettes quarterba

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or