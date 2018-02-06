Local sports anchor loses it on air when news breaks of Eagles' Super Bowl win
There’s no cheering allowed in the press box.
The TV studio? A different story, evidently.
Sports anchor for KOTV 6 in Tulsa, Oklahoma Harold Kuntz was on air Sunday night, working while his beloved Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.
When his colleague delivered the news during the broadcast, this happened.
That moment I surprised @HaroldRKuntz3 on air that his beloved @Eagles finally won the #SuperBowl . Congrats man! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LnoEoJaIJ5
— Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) February 5, 2018
Sports media professionals tend to see their careers spawn from a childhood love of sports as either an athlete, a fan or both. That team fandom often fades over the years of covering games.
For Kuntz, that is clearly not the case. Enjoy the win, Harold.