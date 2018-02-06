Local sports anchor loses it on air when news breaks of Eagles' Super Bowl win

There’s no cheering allowed in the press box.

The TV studio? A different story, evidently.

Sports anchor for KOTV 6 in Tulsa, Oklahoma Harold Kuntz was on air Sunday night, working while his beloved Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.

When his colleague delivered the news during the broadcast, this happened.





Sports media professionals tend to see their careers spawn from a childhood love of sports as either an athlete, a fan or both. That team fandom often fades over the years of covering games.

For Kuntz, that is clearly not the case. Enjoy the win, Harold.