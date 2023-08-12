Local soldiers return from mission to train Ukrainians

Canadian combat engineer Matt Claridge encountered hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers during his training mission, but his meeting with a grizzled combat veteran stood out.

The older man liked to tell stories about his younger son on the front lines.

“He was telling us about his son’s great feats,” said Master Corporal Claridge, who returned this week to Base Gagetown near Fredericton. “They are literally driving around in regular Honda Civics and fighting. They’re doing everything they can to get the job done, and I don’t think they’re going to stop anytime soon until they’re liberated and have their homeland back.

"Russia just thought it was going to be a quick stomp. But look, it’s been a year and half now, and the Ukrainians won’t stop.”

Claridge, who is originally from Halifax, and dozens of other sappers – the soldiers whose duties include identifying and clearing land mines – recently completed an intensive training mission that began in April in southwestern Poland.

The Canadian Armed Forces offered him and a colleague for media interviews upon their return this week.

Since April, their job was to train close to 400 Ukrainian soldiers how to avoid trip wires and disable booby traps set by the Russians, who launched a full-scale invasion of the Eastern European country in February 2022.

The Ukrainian soldiers, many of them conscripts and from all walks of life, were there to learn the same techniques young Canadian sappers would be taught. Some were new recruits, while others were combat veterans who had already survived the horrors of Bakhmut and other battles.

As part of their fight to drive the Russians out of eastern and southeastern parts of their country, the Ukrainians have encountered formidable defences, including booby traps with grenades or anything else that will explode, devices that maim and kill soldiers and civilians alike.

“The Russians are doing everything from hiding these mines in the grass and the trees, anything to make it look real,” Claridge, 41, said. “There’s warfare, but this is something else. I don’t think they have any empathy toward their enemy.”

Cpl. David Greene, 31, was also part of the mission. The combat engineer said it was the biggest honour of his life to teach young Ukrainian soldiers how to properly identify trip wires and the like, and to challenge combat veterans to improve their skills.

“These people are fighting for their country, their home and their people,” said Greene, who grew up in Prince William, just west of Fredericton. “And they’re putting their bodies and lives on the line and protecting the people they love and even people they don’t know. And it’s just a great honour to be able to help. In the end, that’s all a Canadian soldier wants. To be able to help.”

Greene has been in the military for more than a decade and the mission to Poland was his first tour abroad. He said the Polish people who hosted them were like another family because they were so warm and welcoming.

One of the difficulties was the language barrier. Ukrainian linguists did a lot to help, but Greene said when you’re teaching dozens of soldiers all at once, the translators can’t be everywhere.

“Being able to express a little empathy really makes a world of difference even when there is a massive language barrier,” he said. “So much can be conveyed by a smile and a little understanding. And I noticed when you do the task, over and over in your career, when people are learning, no matter where they are, they tend to say and ask the same things. So generally we could understand where they were coming from and how they would think.”

During off time, when they weren’t working, some of the conversations could be difficult. Claridge said it was crushing to hear some families had been split by the war.

“Some of them can’t go see their families anymore because they are on the other side of the country where Russia invaded. That to me was heartbreaking. And some Ukrainian families are split in half because some of them believe the Russian propaganda.

"Hearing some of that stuff makes it a little bit more intense and harder to process. You’d think a family would stick together during a war, but this drew a line between some of them.”

Greene said he’d grown introspective since coming back to New Brunswick on Monday.

“It’s more of an introspective time than I thought it would be. But I’m blessed to have the time to take the time to relax and plan the next step in my career. I want to be able to do this again and help in the world in any way Canada sees fit.”

Claridge said he would return to Eastern Europe in a minute if he could. Other combat engineers from Canada replaced them in the rotation, which first began in October 2022. So far, about 40 Canadian combat engineers have done the mission.

“We’re already getting videos and intel coming back, showing the Ukrainians using what we taught. They’re already using the skills and tools that we gifted to them, and dealing with the threats properly the way we taught them. It’s great to see. It means it wasn’t all for nothing. They paid attention and understood the importance of doing it properly so that they can stay safe.”

John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner