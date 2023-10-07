Local Search and Rescue groups overburdened, underfunded

Local Search and Rescue groups are struggling to keep up with task demand, particularly in the wake of this year’s devastating wildfire season, says Brian Lamond, President and Manager for North Peace Search and Rescue.

Lamond presented his concerns to the Peace River Regional District this week at their October 5, 2023 board meeting, explaining that North Peace, South Peace, Chetwynd, and Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue all spent significant time this past spring and summer assisting with evacuation orders - above and beyond their typical operations.

Roughly 2,275 hours were spent by the four SAR groups to deliver evacuation orders, says Lamond - all at zero cost, as they’re completely staffed by volunteers. The province is required to cover any costs during emergencies where they call on local SAR for assistance.

“Ultimately, it’s not just fires we respond to - it’s flooding, landslides, mudslides, and any natural disaster that happens,” Lamond said, noting they could repeat their experience in 2024.

Local SAR organizations are not fully funded by the province, with members often personally covering the costs and generating funds through multiple community fundraising events. Member municipalities and local government contribute funding towards the Peace Region SAR groups, including the PRRD.

90 percent of their calls are from RCMP, who can activate them - they can also be activated by local governments and fire departments or the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR).

$343,000 was budgeted in 2022 to keep their lights on and trucks running, Lamond noted. The City of Fort St. John is partnering with North Peace SAR for a new facility next fall, which will keep their vehicles and gear out of the elements.

By comparison, fire fighters are paid $450 an hour to attend wildfires, says Lamond, whereas SAR is only compensated $500 a day to attend with their command unit.

While he doesn’t expect pay for SAR, Lamond does expect diligent reimbursement from EMCR, noting he had to push for $39,000 owed to North Peace SAR for their assistance to the province.

BC is set to top 2,000 search and rescue calls this year, noted Lamond, as BC annually responds to more SAR incidents than all other provinces and territories combined, due to remote and dangerous terrain.

“I’ve got to give the province credit, they recognized seven or eight years ago the need and they put about six million dollars into search and rescue in BC,” said Lamond, noting he suspects the cost is closer to $18 to $20 million dollars.

In 2022, North Peace SAR had 38 members, with a combined 6,433 training and task hours, South Peace had 23 members and 4,510 hours, Tumbler Ridge had 19 members and 1,500 hours, and Chetwynd had 17 members and 150 hours.

Peace Region SAR groups have collectively responded to 240 incidents since 2018. Members are also having difficulty accessing required SAR courses, said Lamond, which includes rope rescue, ground search and rescue, swift water training, avalanche training, tracking, body recovery, wilderness first aid, and more.

“We’ve got to stay current in all of this, and not all teams can stay current because of restrictions of funding and resources that have in place,” said Lamond.

Turnover is also a concern due to the transient nature of Northeast BC, he added.

“We’re all professionals, but we all volunteer our time, and with the transient nature of people and the Peace and the younger age, we’ve got constant turnover,” said Lamond. “A minimum of 80 hours just to get started - we can’t even put them into the field until they get that 80 to 97 hours of training.”

Due to a formal occupational health and safety program recently adopted by BC, an increased need for administration and training is also being faced by SAR groups. They’re also facing increased expectations by the public, who have begun taking sleds and quads further into the back country, says Lamond.

Taylor Mayor Brent Taillefer said he feels there’s an opportunity for the PRRD to lobby the provincial government for more funding on behalf of all SAR groups in the Peace.

“A big portion of what you do is on behalf of the provincial government and they’re not paying you,” he said. “I think there is that opportunity and I think that’s something we could probably address through our channels as well.”

Electoral Area B Director Jordan Kealy asked what a sustainable funding number would be for local SAR.

“I think if we doubled it, we’d be fairly close,” replied Lamond. “And it might be a little bit more than double, but we’d like to work with the emergency coordinator from the regional district to determine what that level is.”

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka said he has direct communication with EMCR Minister Bowinn Ma and agreed that the PRRD is in a position to advocate for local SAR needs, and is willing to help set up a meeting with the ministry.

“It’s not about you guys helping us, we want to help you,” said Krakowka.

PRRD Chair Leonard Hiebert said they could do better on their advocacy for local SAR, and expressed his appreciation for all of the work done by volunteers in assisting with evacuation orders this past summer.

“The discrepancy to me, is far too great, and we need to do a lot better on our advocacy part for that, because you can’t be spending 6,000 hours on the ground and not getting covered for all of it,” he said. “And so, I really appreciate those numbers, because that gives us data to move forward with as well.”

You can read a copy of the presentation here:

Prrd Search and Rescue2023 by Tom Summer on Scribd

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

