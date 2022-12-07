Local Photographer Raises Money For Swan Hills Food Bank

HumbleBee Photography, owned and operated by Swan Hills Photographer Kerra Goebel, has been fundraising for local non-profit organizations with her annual Santa Photos campaign for seven years. During this time, she has raised money for groups including the Girl Guides, Communities in Bloom, Friends of the Library (the fundraising body for the Swan Hills Municipal Library), and the Grizzly Cubs. This year, Kerra donated the proceeds of her yearly campaign to the Swan Hills Food Bank.

Held on November 19 and 20, this year’s event took place in Serenity Massage & Esthetics downtown. Kerra created a delightful backdrop for her photos with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, plenty of greenery, and some tastefully placed red Christmas ornaments amid just enough white space to really make the colours pop. After two days of photo shoots, Kerra raised $640 for the food bank.

Kerra’s Santa Photos are well-received in the community; she reports seeing quite a few familiar faces from previous years. She appreciates the support she has received from the Swan Hills community, making this year’s donation to the food bank possible. Kerra would like to thank Serenity Massage & Esthetics for providing her with a location for the photo shoot. And, of course, she would like to thank Santa Claus for his continued support in taking the time during his busiest season every year to take part in this event.

Kerra will be taking more photos with Santa at the library during the Christmas Family Craft Day from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on December 10. The proceeds from this event will go to the Friends of the Library.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette