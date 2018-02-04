Local 'photographer' Karl-Anthony Towns mans Super Bowl sideline in 'Free Meek Mill' Eagles jersey

NBA players are being spotted at U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday’s Super Bowl, but one prominent Minnesota Timberwolves player is evidently working the game.

We’re thinking there won’t be a more high profile photog on the sideline today than @Timberwolves All-Star @KarlTowns! He’s shooting pictures for his hometown @Eagles for #SuperBowl today! pic.twitter.com/iZt80yzDqT — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) February 4, 2018





That’s NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, an Edison, New Jersey native who grew up on the Philadelphia Eagles side of the state.

While the front of his jersey makes clear where he stands on the Super Bowl, the back of his jersey makes an even stronger statement.

Jersey's own Karl-Anthony Towns is on the sidelines repping Meek Mill. #SB52 pic.twitter.com/Xyi0sme8zO — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 4, 2018





Towns is the latest athlete to join an outpouring of celebrity support for the incarcerated hip-hop artist and Philadelphia native serving a controversial two-to-four-year prison sentence for a probation violation.

More than 400,000 people have signed a Change.org petition protesting his sentence, which is a flash point in Philadelphia and prompted a prison visit from 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid.

Embiid, meanwhile is also among the NBA players drawing attention at the Super Bowl.

Philly fans going nuts for 76ers center Joel Embiid, as he towers over crowd at the Super Bowl. #Sixers #Sb52 pic.twitter.com/an0mscNgwH — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) February 4, 2018





Noted Carolina Panthers fan Stephen Curry has also been spotted on the sideline. Make what you will of his bright red hoodie.

Australia native Ben Simmons apparently couldn’t score tickets to the game, but knows how to play to his fan base in his adopted U.S. city, as shared here by the 76ers’ Twitter decked out in Eagles green on Sunday.