Local pet lover hoping to start free search and rescue op

Local animal lover Loretta Beauchesne is starting up a new charitable initiative aimed at helping owners locate lost pets and animals.

Beauchesne says she hopes to fundraise for some drones to be used by volunteers in the areas where pets may go missing, such as vast expanses of rural fields.

She is starting a Facebook page called A Purpose To Fly, through which she hopes to recruit a network of volunteers.

“I would love to save them all but I understand that we can’t,” says Beauchesne. “But what we could do is expand the search.”

Beauchesne says she hopes the organization will be able to recruit a network of search and drone pilot volunteers, as well as ground volunteers, across Alberta and eventually expand into Saskatchewan. A wide array of volunteer agents would be ideal to cover more ground depending the location that a search is need.

She acknowledges some local and provincial laws may impede the ability to use drones but that the organization will to concede and work around such laws to the best of their ability.

Anyone interested in getting involved can seek out A Purpose To Fly on Facebook in the coming weeks, or call Beauchesne at 403-977-7792, and anyone interested in donating to the cause can do so at gofund.me/f4ca9cd6.

FERNANDO MORENO-PRADO, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News