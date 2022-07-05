Local Overdose Survivors Celebrate Recovery on Fourth of July

Sunrise House Treatment Center
·3 min read
Sunrise House Treatment Center
Sunrise House Treatment Center

Market Street Mission Race for Recovery 5K

Market Street Mission Race for Recovery 5K
Market Street Mission Race for Recovery 5K

Sunrise House July 4th BBQ

Sunrise House July 4th BBQ
Sunrise House July 4th BBQ

LAFAYETTE, N.J., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly a dozen people who achieved recovery at Sunrise House Treatment Center participated in Market Street Mission’s 5k Race for Recovery event on July 4th in Morristown. The Independence Day celebratory race brought together people from all walks of life who were there to support a loved one or celebrate their own recovery journey.

“These are the types of events our patients and alumni really enjoy because of the sense of community and camaraderie that they bring,” said Brianna Louis, alumni coordinator at Sunrise House Treatment Center. “Being in recovery is no easy feat, so when opportunities arise to celebrate such a monumental accomplishment, they couldn’t be more eager to participate.”

For a few of the Sunrise House alumni early in their recovery, the race was their first introduction to New Jersey’s wider recovery community. According to one participant, “There’s something really empowering about seeing all of these people thriving in recovery and truly enjoying life. I’m at the beginning of my journey, but seeing so many people who are sober and genuinely happy is such an inspiration.”

Beginning a path to recovery has been a challenge for many people over the past two years. Multiple stressors and circumstances have significantly increased the use of substances and alcohol, which led to the country having another record year for overdose deaths. In 2021, preliminary numbers show that there were more than 100,000 lives lost primarily due to fentanyl. Last year, the synthetic opioid was responsible for approximately 66% of all overdose deaths.

“The Sunrise House alumni who attended have made significant life changes during an exceptionally difficult period, so taking part in the Market Street Mission race and celebrating their recovery - many of them for the first time - was a great ending to the holiday weekend,” said Northeast Regional CEO Fred Trapassi. “This event was proof that a life in recovery doesn’t have to be devoid of fun, and everyone had a fantastic time.”

The celebration after the race continued at Sunrise House Treatment Center with a Fourth of July BBQ and a visit by local alumni Jean Mulch, who was able to speak with and encourage patients by sharing her own story of recovery.

“These types of events often instill hope or reinvigorate a person’s recovery journey, and that certainly happened this weekend,” said Trapassi. “It was a pleasure to have Sunrise House take part in the race for recovery and support Market Street Mission’s efforts to raise awareness for recovery.”

The Race for Recovery, which is in its eighth year, is the perfect representation of the mission of Market Street’s addiction recovery program.

“Not only does the race allow our residents to spend time together training and having fun in a sober environment, but it also serves as an opportunity for the community to join together in support of our loved ones running their own race of recovery,” said the Market Street Mission Race Team. “It is a blessing to host this event to let our residents, those in recovery, and those who have lost loved ones to addiction know that they are not alone. Thank you to everyone who joined our race and made this event possible!”

About Sunrise House Treatment Center
Sunrise House Treatment Center is located in Lafayette, N.J. Sunrise House treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 973-657-5738.

Sunrise House Treatment Center
37 Sunset Inn Road
Lafayette, NJ 07848
973-657-5738

Contact:
Maz Rodriguez
Public Relations Manager
615-335-0893
MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91ead1ab-c198-419b-8ca5-481528afe283

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4be8e4d1-70f1-403e-9998-8594a92ef3e7


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Jessica Campbell hired as 1st female assistant coach in AHL

    PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell is ready for the opportunity. “I’ve been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying to create the opportunities and the growth for myself, and the knowledge to put myself in this position,” Campbell said. “So I’m very excited to be able to bring that to Coachella.” Campbell, whose hiring was announced

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Mets ace deGrom whiffs 5 of 6 batters in 1st rehab start

    NEW YORK (AP) — Back in a game at last, Jacob deGrom was sharp. The New York Mets ace struck out five of the six batters he faced and threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes Sunday night in his first minor league rehabilitation start for Class A St. Lucie. The only hiccup for deGrom against the Jupiter Hammerheads in Port St. Lucie, Florida, came when he hit a batter with a pitch. It was the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction i

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands

    Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th