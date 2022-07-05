Local Overdose Survivors Celebrate Recovery on Fourth of July

Sunrise House Treatment Center

LAFAYETTE, N.J., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly a dozen people who achieved recovery at Sunrise House Treatment Center participated in Market Street Mission’s 5k Race for Recovery event on July 4th in Morristown. The Independence Day celebratory race brought together people from all walks of life who were there to support a loved one or celebrate their own recovery journey.



“These are the types of events our patients and alumni really enjoy because of the sense of community and camaraderie that they bring,” said Brianna Louis, alumni coordinator at Sunrise House Treatment Center. “Being in recovery is no easy feat, so when opportunities arise to celebrate such a monumental accomplishment, they couldn’t be more eager to participate.”

For a few of the Sunrise House alumni early in their recovery, the race was their first introduction to New Jersey’s wider recovery community. According to one participant, “There’s something really empowering about seeing all of these people thriving in recovery and truly enjoying life. I’m at the beginning of my journey, but seeing so many people who are sober and genuinely happy is such an inspiration.”

Beginning a path to recovery has been a challenge for many people over the past two years. Multiple stressors and circumstances have significantly increased the use of substances and alcohol, which led to the country having another record year for overdose deaths. In 2021, preliminary numbers show that there were more than 100,000 lives lost primarily due to fentanyl. Last year, the synthetic opioid was responsible for approximately 66% of all overdose deaths.

“The Sunrise House alumni who attended have made significant life changes during an exceptionally difficult period, so taking part in the Market Street Mission race and celebrating their recovery - many of them for the first time - was a great ending to the holiday weekend,” said Northeast Regional CEO Fred Trapassi. “This event was proof that a life in recovery doesn’t have to be devoid of fun, and everyone had a fantastic time.”

The celebration after the race continued at Sunrise House Treatment Center with a Fourth of July BBQ and a visit by local alumni Jean Mulch, who was able to speak with and encourage patients by sharing her own story of recovery.

“These types of events often instill hope or reinvigorate a person’s recovery journey, and that certainly happened this weekend,” said Trapassi. “It was a pleasure to have Sunrise House take part in the race for recovery and support Market Street Mission’s efforts to raise awareness for recovery.”

The Race for Recovery, which is in its eighth year, is the perfect representation of the mission of Market Street ’s addiction recovery program.

“Not only does the race allow our residents to spend time together training and having fun in a sober environment, but it also serves as an opportunity for the community to join together in support of our loved ones running their own race of recovery,” said the Market Street Mission Race Team. “It is a blessing to host this event to let our residents, those in recovery, and those who have lost loved ones to addiction know that they are not alone. Thank you to everyone who joined our race and made this event possible!”

About Sunrise House Treatment Center

Sunrise House Treatment Center is located in Lafayette, N.J. Sunrise House treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 973-657-5738.

