Local officials in China hid the dangers of coronavirus from Beijing, find US agencies

Washington: Donald Trump administration officials have tried taking a political sledgehammer to China over the coronavirus pandemic, asserting that the Chinese Communist Party covered up the initial outbreak and allowed the virus to spread around the globe.

But within the US government, intelligence officials have arrived at a more nuanced and complex finding of what Chinese officials did wrong in January.

Officials in Beijing were kept in the dark for weeks about the potential devastation of the virus by local officials in central China, according to American officials familiar with a new internal report by US intelligence agencies.

The report concluded that officials in the city of Wuhan and in Hubei province, where the outbreak began late last year, tried to hide information from China's central leadership. The finding is consistent with reporting by news organisations and with assessments by China experts of the country's opaque governance system.

Local officials often withhold information from Beijing for fear of reprisal, current and former American officials say.

The new assessment does not contradict the Trump administration's criticism of China but adds perspective and context to actions " and inactions " that created the global crisis.

Trump said in a 4 July speech at the White House that "China's secrecy, deceptions and cover-up" enabled the pandemic. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted the administration was "telling the truth every day" about "the Communist cover-up of that virus." Peter Navarro, a White House trade advisor, said on Saturday that the pandemic was "perpetrated on America" by the Chinese Communist Party.

The accusations dovetail with advice from Trump campaign strategists to look tough on China to try to shift the spotlight from the president's failures on the pandemic and the US economy, and to paper over his constant praise of Xi Jinping, China's authoritarian leader.

But the broad political messaging leaves an impression that Xi and other top officials knew of the dangers of the new coronavirus in the early days and went to great lengths to hide them.

The report, originally circulated in June, has classified and unclassified sections, and it represents the consensus of the CIA and other intelligence agencies. It still supports the overall notion that Communist Party officials hid important information from the world, US officials said. The report says senior officials in Beijing, even as they were scrambling to pry data from officials in central China, played a role in obscuring the outbreak by withholding information from the World Health Organisation.

But the report adds to a body of evidence that shows how the malfeasance of local Chinese officials appeared to be a decisive factor in the spread of the virus within Wuhan and beyond.

An internal US government assessment of the differences in fault between Chinese leaders and local officials potentially has significant policy implications.

"It makes a huge difference if it was Wuhan or Beijing," said Michael Pillsbury, a China scholar at the Hudson Institute who informally advises Trump.

If Xi was not the main person at fault, he said, then that meant that top Chinese officials had not engaged in total deceit on the coronavirus, and American officials had some basis for still trying to engage in good-faith negotiations with Beijing on issues of mutual interest.

Although Pillsbury advocates competing with China, he also supports diplomacy and sticking to a trade agreement that Xi and Trump signed in January. Some of Trump's other advisors, notably Navarro, have advocated an economic "decoupling" with China and denounced the trade deal.

Trump oscillates wildly on China. At times, he and other officials have asserted the idea of a cover-up by China to justify policy decisions such as cutting funding to the WHO. When the president announced that move in late May, he accused the WHO of helping China cover up the initial outbreak, though the organisation has denied that.

Separately, Pompeo, the administration's most vocal China hawk, publicly pushed an unsubstantiated theory that the outbreak began with an accidental lab leak in Wuhan and asked US spy agencies to find evidence.

US officials commissioned the new intelligence report after a Department of Homeland Security analysis said that Chinese central government officials hid the severity of the virus in early January to hoard medical gear. That earlier report, an unusual attempt by Homeland Security intelligence analysts to examine a foreign power, relied heavily on public trade data, a senior law enforcement official said. Several news organisations reported that finding in early May as top Trump officials were attacking China over the virus.

