Local Municipal Elections Just Around the Corner

As October quickly slips by it is time to remember that Municipal elections are rapidly approaching. This year residents of Wakaw and the RM of Fish Creek will be heading to the polls to elect new leaders for their respective communities. The role of mayor of Wakaw has been filled by Deputy Mayor Mike Markowski following the resignation of Mayor Skoworodko, while Deputy Reeve Terry Yuzik has been acting as reeve for the RM following the resignation of Reeve Kramchynski.

Also up for election were councillors for the even numbered divisions in the RM of Fish Creek. However, with expiration of the Call for Nominations, no names were put forward to contest the incumbents in those divisions, resulting in an Abandonment of Poll. Elected by acclamation in the Rural Municipality of Fish Creek for Councillor in Division 2 was Incumbent Terry Yuzik, Division 4 was Incumbent Corey Venne, and in Division 6 Incumbent Maurice Werezak.

Election for the position of Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Fish Creek will be held at the Wakaw Rec Centre at 221 Main Street, Wakaw on Wednesday, Nov 9th from 9 am – 8 pm. An advance poll will be held on Wednesday, Oct 26th at the Wakaw Rec Centre from 4-7 pm.

The election for Mayor of the Town of Wakaw will also be held on Wednesday Nov. 9th from 9 am – 8 pm in the Wakaw Rec Centre. An advance poll will also be held in conjunction with the Advance Poll for the Rural Municipality of Fish Creek from 4 – 7 pm on Wednesday, October 26th.

It shouldn’t bare reminding that to cast a vote in municipal elections is just as important as in the provincial and federal elections.

“Many people don't realize the impact municipal governments have on their daily lives”, Jacquie Newman, a political science professor at Western University in London, Ont. said. "It's always been a very interesting phenomenon, this sense that local elections don't matter as much because they don't see municipalities as having a lot of power because the municipalities are actually beholden to the province," she continued. "But while municipalities may be seen not to have a lot of power, they do have a lot of responsibility. Most of what happens at the municipality level is going to have a real impact on your life.” While Newman may have been speaking in reference to Ontario municipal elections, the same holds true regardless of where one lives. Exercising the right to cast a vote is the first step in enacting positive change in ones own community.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder