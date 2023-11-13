Local mother "eggs" council on to allow backyard chickens

A Dundalk family is asking council to change its rules to allow backyard chickens in town.

Sara McNulty got some support from councillors when she asked for re-consideration of the restriction in place now; however, there was no direction given to re-consider the policy at the Nov. 8 meeting, with the item received for information.

Councillors can bring forward motions at future meetings, if desired.

Ms McNulty said that keeping a few egg-laying hens is sustainable and educational, and that she sees a great benefit for her children in the calming activity of working with nature.

The resident asked council to make a change to its present policy “based on the positive effect they have, which I do believe outweighs the negative.”

Ms McNulty said her chickens don’t harm anyone, and create minimal nuisance.

She says that they are free-range in a fenced backyard, and that she has the support of neighbours on either side and the property behind their own.

It’s also economical to have your own eggs, she added.

Coun. Martin Shipston said there are many considerations that influence the bylaw besides one person’s situation. “I guess we could look at it,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Dobreen commented that bylaws for backyard chickens often have requirements that add cost, such as inspections. That would increase the cost of keeping the birds dramatically, she said.

If every property in town could and did have chickens, there might be concerns about water supply, she said. If not, then how would it be decided who would be allowed to keep them.

Coun. Jason Rice said he didn’t see a problem with allowing backyard chickens. “What’s more environmental than that?”, he asked.

The township could set a maximum number, he suggested, speculating that there was a lot more dog dung lying around town than any manure that well-looked after chickens would cause.

Coun. Monica Singh Soares asked the bylaw officer Bev Fisher about whether the township hears many complaints. He said they do get quite a few complaints about livestock in other zones. In urban area, it is mostly chickens.

The Township of Southgate received a report on the subject from its planner about four years ago, and decided against allowing chickens in other zones.

Coun. Singh Soares said situations are always evolving, and she considered that it would be possible to take a good look at reviewing the bylaw.

Several other municipalities have been approached about the keeping of backyard chickens. Typical items included in bylaws are not having roosters because of noise, limiting the number of hens, and having inspections and stipulating the housing and care of the chickens.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald