Local RE/MAX Realtor Faisal Susiwala Earns Top Recognition in Canada

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, has named Faisal Susiwala as #1 Individual Agent in Canada.

Faisal Susiwala is Canada's #1 Agent (CNW Group/Faisal Susiwala)

Being revealed at the RE/MAX annual R4 Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Susiwala is no stranger to receiving RE/MAX's most prestigious awards. He has earned the Diamond Award year after year since 2005 and in 2018, he was also ranked as #1 in Canada and surpassed $3 Billion dollars in sales.

Susiwala retained his spot as #1 in Canada and #5 Worldwide for closing over an incredible 400 Transactions in 2019.

Obtaining his real estate licence at just 18 years old and being turned away from real estate firms didn't stop him. There was no obstacle stopping him from achieving success. Susiwala's perseverance and passion for excellence has allowed him to soar and provide extraordinary service, delivering outstanding results consistently for over 32 years.

Susiwala is also passionate about the community he serves. Most notably, Faisal recently donated $130,000, $1 on behalf of every Cambridge resident, to Cambridge Memorial Hospital to contribute to its much needed expansion. This past year, Faisal also donated $25,000 to 5 local charities that were in dire need.

When asked what some of the keys to his success have been he replied: "The key is knowing your client and being able to help them meet their goals. Being consistent in everything from strategy to marketing. We outspend other agents on marketing and I'm able to achieve great results for my clients. Billboards, Bus ads, Social media, Sports teams and print ads. My campaigns always run without any interruption."

Susiwala's book, "The Real Deal", is scheduled to be released later this year.

Faisal married his wife, Natalie, in the year 2000. Together they have two children. Their son, Yusuf, was born in 2002 followed by their daughter, Anisa, in 2005.

SOURCE Faisal Susiwala





