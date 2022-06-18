Local legacy commits to Mark Kingston, South Carolina baseball program

Lou Bezjak
·2 min read
Larry James/Lexington Wildcats Photo

Another member of the Cromer family has plans to be part of the South Carolina baseball program.

Lexington rising sophomore pitcher Brandon Cromer verbally committed to play for Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks on Friday. Cromer is the ninth commit for the Class of 2025 but first from South Carolina.

“It has always been a dream to play at one of the best baseball schools in the country,” Brandon said. “And I just saw it as a perfect fit for me because I just felt right at home. And with all my family attending there, it just felt right at home.”

Cromer would be the fifth member of his family to play for the South Carolina baseball team. DT Cromer, Tripp Cromer and Burke Cromer, Brandon’s uncles, played with the Gamecocks before going on to play professionally.

Brandon’s cousin, David, is a current member of the Gamecocks and just completed his redshirt freshman season. Brandon’s dad, Brandon Sr., would have been a Gamecock but he was a first-round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992.

The elder Cromer played nine seasons in the minor leagues and got to as high as Triple-A.

Roy Cromer, David’s grandpa, was a former freshman coach at USC when they had a freshman team, and he played five years in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.

Brandon Cromer had a strong freshman season in helping Lexington to Region 5-5A and district championship. Cromer was 5-0 with a 2.24 ERA in nine games, six starts, for the Wildcats. He struck out 41 in 25 innings pitched and his fastball was clocked at 87 mph.

At the plate, Cromer hit .225 with seven RBI. He is playing this summer for the Owls 17U travel team.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bombs Away: Rizzo's grand slam lifts Yankees over Blue Jays 12-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are not playing like Ross Stripling thinks they can. Stripling allowed two runs in a brief 3 2/3-inning start as the Blue Jays were walloped 12-3 by the visiting New York Yankees on Friday. Stripling had exited the game before Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam as part of an eight-run fifth inning where the Yankees victimized Toronto's bullpen. "We know what they like to do and we know we can compete with them," said Stripling. "We know we're better than what we showe

  • Ringo Starr sends Paul McCartney touching Beatles-themed birthday message

    Two surviving Beatles have remained friends all their life

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Jon Cooper: Lightning focused on bigger picture after Game 1 loss

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper says his team is focused on the bigger challenge of winning a seven-game series to lift the Stanley Cup rather than dwelling on stumbling out of the gate in Game 1.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.