Local legacy commits to Mark Kingston, South Carolina baseball program

Another member of the Cromer family has plans to be part of the South Carolina baseball program.

Lexington rising sophomore pitcher Brandon Cromer verbally committed to play for Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks on Friday. Cromer is the ninth commit for the Class of 2025 but first from South Carolina.

“It has always been a dream to play at one of the best baseball schools in the country,” Brandon said. “And I just saw it as a perfect fit for me because I just felt right at home. And with all my family attending there, it just felt right at home.”

Cromer would be the fifth member of his family to play for the South Carolina baseball team. DT Cromer, Tripp Cromer and Burke Cromer, Brandon’s uncles, played with the Gamecocks before going on to play professionally.

Brandon’s cousin, David, is a current member of the Gamecocks and just completed his redshirt freshman season. Brandon’s dad, Brandon Sr., would have been a Gamecock but he was a first-round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992.

The elder Cromer played nine seasons in the minor leagues and got to as high as Triple-A.

Roy Cromer, David’s grandpa, was a former freshman coach at USC when they had a freshman team, and he played five years in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.

Brandon Cromer had a strong freshman season in helping Lexington to Region 5-5A and district championship. Cromer was 5-0 with a 2.24 ERA in nine games, six starts, for the Wildcats. He struck out 41 in 25 innings pitched and his fastball was clocked at 87 mph.

At the plate, Cromer hit .225 with seven RBI. He is playing this summer for the Owls 17U travel team.