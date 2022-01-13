Local kids fundraising efforts for Stollery reach $30K

For the fifth year in a row, Marco Bulfon, 12, set out to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

As with year’s past, his efforts were successful, raising $9,271.37 in 2021.

This year, the inspiration for his fundraising efforts, younger sister Eliana, 7, decided it was her time to start building community.

Together, the siblings have raised a total of $30,000 to help the Stollery, which in turn will use those donations to help other children.

When she was but a few weeks old, Eliana spent some time at the Stollery after falling ill while her family was in Edmonton.

It was this visit to the hospital that inspired her brother to begin raising money to help other children like his sister.

“I started fundraising because when my sister was a baby, she got sick and had to go to the Stollery,” Marco said.

“I decided that I’d like to help everyone that has to go there to get better.”

Eliana said her motivation for fundraising for Stollery was to help other children.

“I just wanted to help kids feel better,” she said.

In her first year of fundraising, Eliana contributed $5,937.38 to the children’s hospital.

When he first looked to raise money five years ago, Marco turned to the tried-and-true lemonade stand.

This time around, Marco, with help from Eliana, turned to selling goods donated by a local artist and a local business.

“I’d like to give a big thanks to Andrea Wilson (who donated beautifully painted rocks to sell),” Marco said.

“Also, I’d like to thank Rocky Mountain Roasters who (provided) boxes of coffee at a reduced rate… and created (unique) labels for the coffee. They also made a special type of coffee where (much) of the proceeds went to the Stollery.”

This year, the Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade matched the fundraised amounts, which is included in the $9,271.37.

Eliana offered thanks to the Brigade for their contribution.

Jason Stockfish, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying