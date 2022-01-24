What local icon belongs on the new Kansas City Monopoly game board? Vote in our poll

Monopoly is creating an official Kansas City version of the game, and some of the squares on the board will feature “iconic and much-loved” local landmarks.

The creators are asking fans for suggestions. So let’s help them out.

Which Kansas City icon would you most like to see on this new KC Monopoly board? Vote in the poll below. We’ll share the results with the game makers. Can’t see the poll? Click this link.

And if you have other suggestions instead, put “Monopoly” in the subject line and email jsmith@kcstar.com.