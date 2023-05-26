Local heroes ready to make memories that matter

WINGHAM – A small group of local heroes gathered around the kitchen table in Wendy Herbert’s dining room on May 17 to talk about why they volunteer and walk for Alzheimer’s every year, each one with a personal story of the grief and pain that comes with the devastating effects of this incurable disease.

Volunteers Bob Raper, Yvonne Coultes, Caroline Greenaway, Judy Hahn and Maureen O’Hara joined Cathy Ritsema, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Society of Huron-Perth, at Herbert’s home as they finalize plans for the upcoming IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s happening May 27.

These kind and generous folks want to share their stories to bring awareness, raise money for the various programs designed to help patients with Alzheimer’s and shine a light on the people behind the scenes, those who care for their loved ones as they travel down the dark path of dementia.

They are the real, unsung heroes, who are so often forgotten, suffering in silence as they helplessly watch the light of familiarity go out in the eyes of their loved ones.

Bob Raper

Raper has participated in the walk and volunteered for the organization since its inception in Huron County in the early 90s.

“I started back in ‘92,” Raper said. “The reason I got involved in it is because of my uncle, he had it. I’ve seen what it did to his family and what it did to him, like the memory loss and not being able to do tasks that you normally do in everyday activities.”

Realizing that he must get involved somehow, Raper sought out the local Alzheimer’s Society and saw how much good the organization was doing for patients and caregivers, who are very important. “They go through a lot of stress, you have to deal with all what the person is going through and a lot of programs are geared to the Alzheimer’s people and caregivers, which is good. It helps everybody that way.”

Regarding the importance of the annual fundraising walk, Raper said, “It’s really good to be involved in a walk, it raises a lot of money and this way, we can keep the programs going.”

Raper spoke about how the disease affects each patient differently, mentioning how, quite often, there’s a bit of humour to be found when a moment of clarity happens, and the person can laugh and play for a while.

“They have those moments where they know who they are. And that’s very special,” he said.

Volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Society is a rewarding venture for Raper, and he enjoys his time immensely. When he visits people, they go for walks together, sometimes they have coffee and even play ping-pong.

“It’s a very good society and I hope to be with it for as long as I possibly can,” Raper said.

Wendy Herbert

Herbert got involved with the local Alzheimer’s Society “a lot of years ago,” she said. “I counted the money and that was a lot of fun. Bob would bring buckets of change,” and they would have fun trying to balance it all.

She recalled the two local nursing homes bringing a van loaded with residents who would join the fundraising efforts and have a pleasant day out with the community. “They would sit there and just chat, and it would just be like a little coffee klatch. And we always had cookies and snacks and things like that. So the camaraderie is just marvellous.”

We’re doing wonderful things for Alzheimer’s. I can’t say enough about how lovely people are and how much fun it is. So that plus all the programs going and even through the pandemic, it was just amazing how everybody pivoted.”

“Huron-Perth is lucky to have this Alzheimer’s organization,” said Herbert, “I’m really proud to be a part of it.”

Maureen O’Hara

O’Hara walks for her dad, who had Alzheimer’s, and for her mom and sister, who stayed home in Quebec to look after him after she and her husband moved to Orangeville, Ontario. Eventually moving to Wingham, she quickly became involved with the Huron chapter.

She said there were no supports then in the small Quebec town where they lived. “So my mom was left alone. My mother and my younger sister lived at home. So the two of them took care of Dad.”

Feeling helpless, O’Hara sought out the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Society, located in Orangeville. She began volunteering and fundraising “to raise money and to do what I could do” from a distance.

“If my mother had a society like we have here, oh, life would have been so much better for her,” O’Hara said, choking back tears, “It took her; she actually died before my dad did.

“She was a war veteran,” O’Hara continued, “So he ended up in the Veterans Hospital in Sainte-Anne de Bellevue. They had an Alzheimer’s ward up there. Every Sunday without fail, she went every Sunday afternoon to see him.”

She recalled travelling home to visit and going up to the hospital to see her dad whenever she was back.

“It was rough way back at the very beginning, because he was diagnosed when he was 65 and he lived to be 81. The last time I saw him, he was in the hospital. He was in the fetal position. He didn’t know anybody, didn’t know what was going on around him.”

Yvonne Coultes, Caroline Greenaway, Judy Hahn

Three volunteers attending the meeting are newcomers to the organization after a beloved member retired.

Coultes, Greenaway and Hahn laughed at the thought of it taking three people to replace Merle Underwood, an “awesome volunteer.”

The newest members look forward to their time with the Alzheimer’s Society. They will do their best to live up to the reputation of their predecessor.

As the first part of the meeting wrapped up, Ritsema put in one final word about the volunteers, saying, “We’re very thankful at the Alzheimer’s Society that we have volunteers who journey with us and help us make this happen. Because without our volunteers, we actually wouldn’t have a society. So we’re very thankful that they’re on board with us and helping make this big difference.”

The 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s encompassing Huron and Perth Counties raised a total of $96,041 raised by 381 walkers and 50 volunteers. Wingham walkers raised $19,038 of the total with 57 walkers.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s website provides links to services, information about research and public awareness campaigns.

Visit their website for more information, to donate or to sign up for the Wingham Walk for Alzheimer’s.

Over 600,000 Canadians currently live with dementia. By 2050, nearly 2 million people living in Canada could be living with dementia. Since 2015, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s has raised over $41 million for people living with dementia and their care partners. If the onset of dementia could be delayed by ten years, over 4 million new cases of dementia could be avoided by 2050.

Alzheimer’s Societies across Canada provide programs and support services to help people with all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, and assist their caregivers and families to live as well as possible.

The Alzheimer Society is a leading Canadian funder of dementia research. Since 1989, we have invested more than $59 million in biomedical and quality-of-life research through the Alzheimer Society Research Program.

Their mission is to raise public awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. They are a key partner in developing Canada’s first national dementia strategy, which will enhance research efforts and ensure access to quality care and support for all Canadians affected by dementia.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times