Local heads of government agree much more needs to be done for housing

A national housing crisis is something no one argues against in Canada or even locally. There is also unanimous consent that more needs to be done to build not only additional houses but also more affordable options for those who can’t buy a home close to $1 million.

The Gazette spoke to Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan and Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen to get their thoughts on why homes aren’t being built and what can be done to get shovels in the ground.

Marcus Ryan

The warden and mayor of Zorra Township knows governments have fallen short for several years but did say the federal government removing the GST on the construction of new rental apartment buildings is a step in the right direction. He also admitted much more needs to be done. “When you actually analyze why homes aren’t being built, the reality is there are more than enough homes already approved in the county to meet our share of the 1.5 million provincial target. There are properties approved for development but there are no building permits taken out on them.” Ryan added when developers are asked why, the answers are consistent. “Three things. High interest rates. High inflation. Workforce shortage. These developers are business people and they are trying to build homes that we all need but they aren’t going to do it at a loss.” Ryan said he is not in favour of government grants for private enterprises, but something needs to change. “Government needs to look at what levers we need to pull that will actually move us from the rhetoric like ‘the planning process is not fast enough, we need strong mayors,’ but when you talk to developers in Oxford, they won’t tell you those things.” He said the GST removal is an appropriate lever for the feds to pull if it means profitability for builders in order for rental properties to get built.

The vast majority of houses being built in Oxford County are simply not attainable for those who need a home the most. The average person can’t afford an $800,000 to $1 million dollar residence but those are primarily what are being built. Ryan said politicians, including himself, are a little bit behind where communities and residents are actually at. “It takes a while to understand it and then to be courageous enough to implement it because change is hard for everybody. There is a demographic change happening with younger generations coming up and not necessarily wanting the same home type that their parents or grandparents had. There are also people coming to Oxford from other parts of Canada and other countries who are saying the stereotypical dream home has never been and probably won’t be their dream home.” Despite the fact some people still want the big home with a big lot, Ryan said housing types that have historically not formed a large part of the landscape here need to be considered. “Apartment units with not just one, but two and three bedrooms for young families. Townhomes, condominiums, all these housing types need to be there.”

Municipal politicians can make the decision to make zoning changes to encourage and even require density that will deliver those different housing types. If or when that happens remains to be seen but for young people and families who need an affordable home, that may be their only option. Ryan said he is looking forward to seeing a report next week prepared by county staff on what can be done to encourage more density. “It could mean taller buildings in some downtown cores, reducing parking minimums. Where is it appropriate to encourage density to get the variety of housing that we need? The solution in almost every case is the same and that is higher density in our service villages where we pay to put in water and wastewater treatment. We should fit in as many home units as possible ” Ryan said the strategy would help reduce the amount of urban sprawl in Oxford County greenspaces and he added municipalities really need to take a close look at what they have available. “It won’t be easy for the politicians but what we have to do is look at villages like Tavistock and Hickson, Thamesford and Embro, and say if we don’t want sprawl the only other option is intensification and density. That means that in villages like Tavistock, we need to look at rezoning to demolish a two-story building and build a four-story building that could make sense for a developer to do that.” Ryan added there are children growing up in our communities who will not be able to afford rural Oxford. “That is mind-boggling to me and totally unacceptable. In the short and medium term, they can’t afford to buy the million-dollar home in a subdivision in Tavistock. They might be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment but that’s not going to get built unless we incentivize that by having an official plan that says we will permit up to x stories in order to get the types of housing we are missing.”

Oxford County has placed a lofty goal of providing a home for every resident needing one as part of its recently approved strategic plan. “Committing to 100 percent housed is a cornerstone of Oxford’s new plan, the focus of our Master Housing Strategy, and the work of the 10-Year Shelter Plan, which is the provincially mandated housing and homelessness strategy we’ll be seeking community input on beginning next week.”

Natasha Salonen

Wilmot Township has seen a housing boom in recent years and is known as an affluent community but like anywhere else an affordable option is needed. Salonen said the key is supporting developers who want to bring affordable and obtainable housing units into Wilmot, something not easily attainable. She added some developers are using the environment as a money-making tool like at a current subdivision under construction. “Right now, Activa, as a marketing technique, is saying their houses are net zero ready which then require a series of upgrades to actually get net zero. The federal government is making that the basic building standard by 2030 so how is it working with those developers on obviously what’s doing what’s right for the environment but let’s not use it as a tool to sell your houses for $100,000 more.”

Wilmot Township is too small to have provincial housing targets which also means no money is available under the Building Homes Faster Act as the Ontario government continues to put the needs of larger cities ahead of the rest of the province. “We will qualify for 10 percent of the overall funding purse for rural townships to make us whole. What that means I have no idea so Wilmot itself doesn’t have housing targets in that sense. We are of course interested in having more housing for our residents with a mix of options.” She explained there are a lot of seniors living in the community who want to downsize but there isn’t much available for them. “We need to look at mixes in that sense and people in my demographic who want to stay in their communities to buy or even rent. We are working on that end, but it isn’t mandated by the province.”

Salonen agreed that many recent housing announcements by various levels of government are actually not affordable for those who are priced out of current markets, such as the London, Ontario announcement last week. She added that the number of new home starts is actually declining. “There have been a lot of announcements across the county but when you look at houses built it has been quite minimal. In fact, since the Housing Accelerator Fund was announced (by the Trudeau government) I think two years ago, we have had a decrease in houses being built. We need to recognize that it has to make sense for developers cashflow-wise as they are businesses. But to your point of how we get houses built because people need them and need the right kind of houses built that’s something that requires all levels of government as well as the public and private sectors.” Salonen said at the local level they can approve subdivisions and brownfield developments but once they get those approvals I have no tool to force them to build houses or rental units. They can sit on approvals for a long time. We could let it expire and they would have to go through the process again or it might cause delays in developers wanting to apply.” Salonen said Wilmot needs other levels of government to incentivize developers to actually put shovels in the ground.”

On a positive note, the mayor said the Region of Waterloo will soon be voting on a proposed development at the site of the former New Dundee creamery. “It has been torn down for over 30 years and a local developer has purchased it and it's in the middle of town. Frankly, a really empty, ugly lot. They want to come in and remediate the ground which for the environment is a huge win and then turn it into about five housing lots. We are fortunate it’s a local developer that wants to keep in mind that his kids want to live here, and he wants somewhere to downsize when he ages in place.” She added the purchase and remediation of brownfield lands is one of the best ways small towns can grow and get different types of housing. “It’s a smart way to grow because we already have the infrastructure right there because these sites are already in serviced areas.”

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette