Local group wants judge to stop work on Lexington boundary expansion, claims it’s illegal

Lawyers for those who are challenging a recent decision to expand the city’s growth boundary have asked a Fayette Circuit judge to immediately halt the work of a committee tasked with identifying between 2,700 and 5,000 acres of rural land for future development.

The Fayette Alliance, a land use group, and several private citizens sued the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council in July, alleging the council did not have the authority to vote to add 2,700 to 5,000 acres to the city’s current growth boundary. In a motion filed Monday, the group asked Fayette Circuit Court Judge Lucy VanMeter to stop the work of the Urban Growth Management Advisory Committee, which is in the process of identifying 2,700 to 5,000 acres for future development.

The Fayette Alliance has argued in court documents that state statue says only the planning commission can make a recommendation to expand the city’s growth boundary. The planning commission voted to keep the current boundary. The council later changed that recommendation and voted to expand the boundary in a contentious meeting in June.

The group also argues that because the urban service boundary is part of a comprehensive plan, it is subject to a state statute that requires analysis, planning and projections. The council did no such analysis, the group argued.

Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city, said they could not comment on the latest filing.

The advisory committee was formed to help carry out the council’s directive. It started meeting in early August. It will forward its recommendations to the planning commission.

Lawyers for the Fayette Alliance argue Larry Forester, the chairperson of the planning commission, appointed the group. The group argues the 15-member committee, which includes four council members, needed to be approved by the entire planning commission. It wasn’t, according to the lawsuit.

The advisory committee is moving forward with identifying possible areas to be added to the city’s current growth boundary. During a Tuesday meeting, the group looked at multiple areas including areas near Athens Boonesboro Road and Interstate 75 and Winchester Road and Interstate 64.

The group has not made any final decisions. It will meet again Sept. 5.

It has tentatively identified 4,511 gross acres that could be added to the urban service boundary. A public hearing, where people can give feedback, is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12.

Fayette Alliance thinks committee is causing irreparable harm

In court documents, lawyers for the Fayette Alliance and other landowners argued identifying areas for possible expansion could cause irreparable harm including but not limited to land speculation. Farm owners who may be considering joining the city’s farmland protection program may not do so if they think their land can be sold to developers.

Farmland can’t be replaced, the motion for immediate injunctive relief argued.

“The process is wrong and it’s illegal,” said Tom Miller, a lawyer for the Fayette Alliance. “It is necessary to stop the completion of the process prior to the committee’s designation of areas that should be added to the urban service area until the court has an opportunity to determine if they are acting legally.”

A hearing on the motion for immediate injunctive relief is set for Friday.