Local Government Week aims to educate student and youth

What even are taxes?

That’s a simple question kids might ask, and that’s the type of complex question which municipal governments are hoping to answer as they educate local youth and students across Ontario during Local Government Week, hosted annually on the third week of October.

Municipal governments rank smallest for scope when compared to regional, provincial, or federal governments; however, they involve many community members and have the most impact on the day-to-day lives of local residents.

Steffen Walma is the deputy mayor of Tiny Township, a position of high importance in his municipality and which also allowed him a seat at the table of Simcoe County’s council to represent his township.

“Until getting elected in 2014, I had no idea where my taxes went,” admitted Walma, “that approximately 25 percent went to provincial education, 35 percent to County services (which there are a lot of), and 40 percent to Tiny.

“Did you know that your property taxes help fund the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit? That $500 million was invested to help build out SWIFT, bringing fibre-optic internet to North Simcoe? Did you know that ‘joint and several’ liability is the reason why some municipalities are choosing to ban tobogganing of all things?

“Local government can impact a person in so many ways. The more people know the magnitude of that impact, I hope results in greater voter turnout,” Walma added.

Walma explained that when any level of government is working efficiently people don’t tend to notice, and it’s when people are unhappy that local politics usually enters a discussion. For that reason, he stated that Local Government Week is a good time to educate and promote the ways which government can improve lives, especially that of youth.

“Municipalities in Canada lack equal representation, especially in leadership,” said Walma.

The Association of Municipalities Ontario, or AMO, helps the 444 local governments in the province to work together in achieving shared goals. During the 2021 Local Government Week, a campaign called ‘We All Win’ was introduced to promote equity and diversity at the municipal level to provide representation for everyone in their communities.

Story continues

“Like any good corporation,” said Walma, “you need to look after the day to day operations but you also need to succession plan for the future. Building interest in our youth about how planning works, how taxes are spent, and what services a community offers leads to future success. That is why initiatives like local government week and having youth committees is so important.”

For more information on the role local government including a list of services and links, visit the Municipal 101 page of the AMO website.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca