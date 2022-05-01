Local government in England ‘hollowed out’ under Conservatives

Peter Walker Political correspondent
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Keith J Smith/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Keith J Smith/Alamy

Major report finds poorer areas worst affected by deep cuts in government funding


Poorer areas have been hit disproportionally by a combination of cuts to neighbourhood services such as parks, libraries, refuse collection and children’s centres that have left English councils “hollowed out” since 2010, a major report into local government has concluded.

The study by the Institute for Government thinktank found that while some councils coped better than others, and reduced spending did not necessarily mean worse results, a lack of information made it difficult to learn lessons.

There are currently performance indicators for only about a third of local government spending, the report said, with better data needed if ministers wanted to implement their stated plan to “level up” different areas of the country.

Based on analysis of spending and outcomes, as well as anonymous interviews with council chief executives and chief finance officers, the report highlighted a series of sometimes unintended consequences from the severe cuts that began with austerity policies in 2010.

The combination of reduced central grants and growing expenditure on mandatory adult and child social care obligations meant a significant fall in basic services.

All English local authorities had reduced spending on such provision since 2010, the report found, but the extent of this varied from a 5% cut in in East Sussex to 69% in Barking and Dagenham.

The impact was often felt in more deprived areas, which saw a disproportionate number of library closures and reductions in local bus routes.

This was, the report said, because the way grants were changed over the past decade did not take proper account of how poorer areas were more dependent on central government help.

But the report, Neighbourhood Services Under Strain, noted that there was no noticeable correlation between the reduction in spending and worse performance, with some councils more successfully managing efficiencies or being able to raise revenues from other sources.

It was, however, difficult to learn lessons due to a lack of information. Despite ministerial pledges to provide more data as part of levelling up efforts, “there are still big gaps in what the government knows about local service performance”, said Graham Atkins, the report’s author.

He said: “If the government truly wants to understand how and why performance varies, it will have to collect new, comparable local data on the quality and accessibility of services.”

A key change to the provision of council services since 2010, the report found, has been a focus on providing statutory services, not just in social care but areas such as waste collection, homelessness, and bus passes, with often inadvertent knock-on effects.

One example cited was a prioritisation of acute child services at the expense of those such as children’s centres, even though this could cost more money in the long term if the lack of early support created more demand for statutory services later on.

Economies on waste disposal and recycling have meant that while less rubbish was now sent to landfill, it was simply more likely to be incinerated, with the proportion being recycled barely rising since 2010.

An example cited in the report about the difficulty of comparing local authority services was the impact on libraries. A third of all libraries have closed amid a 44% reduction in spending since 2010.

There is, however, little relationship between spending and closures, because many cost savings come through means such as fewer staff and reduced opening hours. The effect has been a 52% reduction in the number of library visits per person between 2009/10 and 2019/20.

“The overall picture is of smaller local authorities, doing less than they did in 2010,” the report found. “Local government in England has been hollowed out since 2010.”

The Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities was contacted for comment.

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. "It's good that the guys found a way to win today," said head coach Wilfried Nancy. "There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I'm happy that

