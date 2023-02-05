Here’s what local government boards in Centre County have planned the week of Feb. 6

Local governments around Centre County will be busy throughout the first full week of February; there are more than 25 meetings scheduled to take place where officials will discuss and take action on items that could have a direct impact on the residents.

It can be hard to know when certain boards meet and to understand what action the members may or may not take. The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires local governments to post an agenda, which should include a list of each item of business that will be — or may be — the subject of deliberation or action during the meeting, at the location of the meeting and at the office of the agency. If they have a publicly accessible website, the agenda also has to be posted there, 24 hours ahead of the meeting.

Here’s a look at which local government entities and school boards will meet between Feb. 6-9, based on information available via legal advertisements and on the respective municipality’s or school’s website. This list may be updated as more meeting agendas and schedules become available.

Monday, Feb. 6

The Patton Township Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in the township building, 100 Patton Plaza, State College.

Agendas are posted online, twp.patton.pa.us/AgendaCenter. The commission will discuss a master plan amendment to the Geisinger Grays Woods plan, which includes changes to the sequencing of phasing, building sizes and locations, parking, stormwater infrastructure and utility placement. Additionally, it will discuss a request for a zoning amendment to add climate-controlled public self-storage to the permitted uses in the C-2 (Planned Commercial) District.

Residents can contact the township at 814-234-0271 or patton@twp.patton.pa.us, and the Engineering, Planning & Zoning department at epz@twp.patton.pa.us.

The Gregg Township Planning Commission typically meets the first Monday of each month and will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in room 106 of the Old Gregg School, 106 School St., Spring Mills.

Agendas appear to be posted online, greggtownship.org/government/meetings/planning-commission-meetings.

Commission members are Christopher Kunes, Michael Arthur, Ben Haupt, Lindsay Covalt, Keri Miller, Don Myers and Jane Scheuchenzuber.

The Bellefonte Borough Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a work session followed by a regular council meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. The meetings will be livestreamed on C-NET’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@CNetCentreCounty. A recording of the meeting will be available on C-NET’s website, www.cnet1.org.

Agendas are posted online at www.bellefonte.net/government/mayor-borough-council/borough-council/.

The council members are Randy Brachbill, Doug Johnson, Kent Bernier, Deborah Cleeton, Joanne Tosti-Vasey, Johanna Sedgwick, Shawna McKean, Rita Purnell and Barbara Dann. The mayor is Gene “Buddy” Johnson. Residents can contact the borough at 814-355-1501 or the mayor at 814-355-1501 ext. 218, or bjohnson@bellefontepa.gov. Emails for individual board members can be found online.

The Burnside Township Supervisors rescheduled their monthly meeting and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Pine Glen Community Building, 609 Pine Glen Road, Karthaus.

The township does not have a website. Residents can contact the township at 814-360-6327 or burnsidetwp@gotmc.net. Supervisors are Jayson Harter, Brett Umbenhouser and Mike Thompson.

The Benner Township Supervisors typically meet the first Monday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in the meeting room of the township building, 1224 Buffalo Run Road, Bellefonte.

Agendas are typically posted online, www.bennertownship.org.

According to a legal advertisement, the supervisors will hold a public hearing at 8 p.m. to consider adoption of a zoning district map change for Parcel No. 12-003-160A. The parcel consists of 1.721 acres on Paradise Road at the intersection of Paradise Road and Benner Pike. The parcel is currently zoned agricultural and the owner, TD2, LLC, requested that the zoning district for the parcel be changed to commercial.

Supervisors are Larry Lingle, Thomas Moyer and Randy Moyer. Residents can contact the township at 814-355-1419 or BENNERTWP@aol.com.

The Centre Hall Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in the borough office, , according to a legal advertisement.

Planning commission members are Davis Araujo, Dennis Buffington, Pat Smith, Robert Rahauser and Brian Long. Residents can contact the borough at 814-364-1772 or CHBW@verizon.net.

The Huston Township Supervisors typically meet the first Monday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Huston Township Community Center, 1190 Allegheny St., Julian.

The township does not have a website; agendas are available at the township building.

Supervisors are Gregory Sampsell, Karen Dillon-Ballock and Charles Donley. Residents can contact the township at 814-355-2075.

The Potter Township Supervisors typically meet the first and third Mondays of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in conference room at 124 Short Road, Spring Mills.

Agendas are posted online, pottertownship.org/2023-township-supervisors.

Supervisors are Dick Decker, Jake Tanis, Melvin Dutrow, Dennis Foust and Glenn Roth. Residents can contact the township at 814-364-9176 or secretary@pottertownship.org. Phone numbers for individual supervisors are available online.

The State College Area School District board will meet at 7 p.m. in the board room of the Panorama Village Administration Building, 240 Villa Crest Drive, State College. The meetings will be a hybrid combination of remote and in-person.

Agendas are available online, go.boarddocs.com/pa/stco/Board.nsf/Public. Directors are expected to vote on who will fill a vacant seat on the board.

Board members are Peter Buck, Carline Crevecoeur, Dan Duffy, Gretchen Brandt, Deborah Anderson, Laurel Zydney, Amy Bader and Jacqueline Huff. Residents can contact the district at 814-231-1011 or the board at all-board@scasd.org. Emails for individual board members are available online, www.scasd.org/Page/627.

A map of the school districts in Centre County.

The Spring Township Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at 1309 Blanchard St., Bellefonte.

Supervisors are Terry Perryman, David Capperella and Frank Royer. Residents can contact the township at 814-355-7543.

The State College Borough Council typically meets the first and third Mondays of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in room 304 of the State College Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St., State College.

Agendas are available online, www.statecollegepa.us/606/Borough-Council-Agendas-Minutes. The meeting will include a public hearing on an application for a conditional use permit for a motor vehicle oriented business at 605 University Drive, State College. The applicant is proposing renovations to the existing building, previously a gas and service station until it was closed in 2014, which include conversion of the service garage into a convenience store space, according to a legal advertisement.

The council will also take action on accepting a 20-year loan award offer in the amount of $2.4 million from PENNVEST for Calder Way stormwater improvements between Fraser and McAllister streets. Among other items, it will also take action on a resolution to approve a liquor license transfer with conditions.

The borough council is Jesse L. Barlow, Deanna M. Behring, Janet P. Engeman, Gopal Balachandran, Peter S. Marshall, Nalini Krishnankutty and Divine Lipscomb, and the mayor is Ezra Nanes. Residents can contact the borough at 814-234-7100, the council at boro@statecollegepa.us or the mayor at mayor@statecollegepa.us.

The Unionville Borough Council typically meets the first Monday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the borough building, 221 N. Allegheny St., Fleming.

Council members are Allen Runkle, Fred Ream, Robert Fisher, Alisha Barton, Jason Crestini, Jake Ream and Ben Narehood, and the mayor is Brian McAfee. Residents can contact the borough at 814-355-1855 or Uboro1859@gmail.com. Phone numbers for individual council members are available online, unionvilleborough.com/borough-1.

The Worth Township Planning Commission typically meets the first Monday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at 295 Shady Dell Road, Port Matilda.

The township does not have a website; agendas are posted at the meeting location.

Commission members are Chad Smith, Rich Zerby, George Moore, Buddy (Warren) Daughenbaugh, Dean Daughenbaugh, Ronald Reese and Butch Warrender. Residents can contact the township at 814-692-8141 or worthtwp1@netzero.net.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

The Centre County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 in room 146 of the Willowbank Building, 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte. It will be livestreamed on CNET’s Youtube channel.

The agenda can be found online at centrecountypa.gov/AgendaCenter.

The commissioners are Mark Higgins, Amber Concepcion and Steve Dershem. Residents can contact the county at 814-355-6700 or the board at mark@centrecountypa.gov, aConcepcion@centrecountypa.gov and sdershem@centrecountypa.gov.

The Liberty Township Supervisors typically meet the first Tuesday of every month and will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 for a sewer meeting, followed by a township meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 124 Hunter Run Road, Howard.

Supervisors are Denny Bechdel, Stan Donahay Sr. and Gary Bathurst Sr. Residents can contact the township at 570-962-3207 or libertytownshipsupervisors@comcast.net.

The Bellefonte Area School District board will hold a regular school board meeting at 7 p.m. in the Middle School Cafeteria, A recording will be available on C-NET’s website.

Agendas are available online, go.boarddocs.com/pa/bellasd/Board.nsf/Public.

Board members are Jon Guizar, Jeff Steiner, Andrea Royer, Jack Bechdel, Marie Perini, Nate Campbell, Donna Smith, Julie Fitzgerald and Kimberly Weaver. Residents can contact the district at 814-355-4814 or the board at boarddl@basd.net; individual board members’ emails are available online, www.basd.net/Page/181.

The Boggs Township Supervisors typically meet the first Tuesday of each month and will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Boggs Township Municipal Building, 1270 Runville Road, Bellefonte.

Agendas appear to be posted online, www.boggstownship.org.

Supervisors are Glenn A. Coakley, David J. Veneziano II and Terry L. Gates Jr. Residents can contact the township at 814-355-3301 or btownship@comcast.net.

The College Township Planning Commission typically meets the first and third Tuesday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the second floor meeting room of the the township building, 1481 E. College Avenue, State College.

Agendas are available online, www.collegetownship.org/AgendaCenter/Planning-Commission-4. The commission will discuss a sketch plan for the State College Food Bank and the official township map.

Commission members are Ray Forziat, Ed Darrah, Peggy Ekdahl, Robert Hoffman, Bill Sharp, Matthew Fenton and Noreen Khoury. Residents can contact the township at 814-231-3021.

The Ferguson Township Supervisors typically meet the first and third Tuesday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the main meeting room of the township building, 3147 Research Drive, State College, and on Zoom.

Agendas are available online, www.twp.ferguson.pa.us/minutes-and-agendas. The supervisors will take action on several items, including adoption of several ordinances regarding anti-discrimination, a regional human relations commission and amending an ordinance to accept the deed of dedication of BTJM Orchard View, LLC for a public a street in the Orchard view subdivision to be known as Apple View Drive, and a speed limit. Among other things, the board will also take action to accept funds for purchase of tethered drone and automated license plate readers, and a budget amendment.

Supervisors are Lisa Strickland, Patricia Stephens, Laura Dininni, Jeremie Thompson and Corey Gracie-Griffin. Residents can contact the township at 814-238-4651.

The Upper Bald Eagle/Halfmoon COG typically meets the first Tuesday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Port Matilda Fire Hall, 101 E. Plank Road, Port Matilda.

Member municipalities are Port Matilda borough and Halfmoon, Huston, Taylor and Worth townships. The COG does not have a website.

Based on previous meetings, the COG is expected to continue discussing funding options for the Port Matilda EMS.

The Snow Shoe Township Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the municipal building, 268 Oldside Road, Clarence, for consideration and adoption of an ordinance regulating the use and construction of signs and prescribing penalties for violation, according to a legal advertisement.

A copy of the ordinance is available for inspection at the township building by contacting Tara Guenot, secretary, at 814-387-6249 or snowshoetwp1@verizon.net.

Supervisors are Rodney Preslovich, John J. Yecina Jr. and Ronald G. Bucha.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

The Patton Township Supervisors typically meet the second and fourth Wednesday of the month (with some exceptions during summer months) and will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the township building, 100 Patton Plaza, State College.

Agendas are available online, twp.patton.pa.us/AgendaCenter. The board will discuss the master plan amendment to Geisinger Grays Woods, proposed anti-discrimination regulations and the formation of a regional human relations commission, among other items.

Supervisors are Pam Robb, Elliot Abrams, Sultan Magruder, Dan Trevino and Betsy Whitman. Residents can contact the township at 814-234-0271 or patton@twp.patton.pa.us.

The Philipsburg-Osceola School District board will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 for a committee meeting and a special voting meeting in the middle school boardroom, 200 Short St., Philipsburg.

Recent agendas have been posted online, www.pomounties.org/Content2/agendas-and-minutes-2022.

Board members are Timothy Bainey, Estelle Bowman, Todd Jeffries, Shawnna Baney-Shaw, Richard Wood, Dustin Minarchick, Nancy Lamb, Linda Bush and Tiffany Warlow. Residents can contact the district at 814-342-1050.

The College Township Local Traffic Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the township building, 1481 E. College Ave., State College.

In addition to regular business, the LTAC and Neighborhood Traffic Calming committee will review the neighborhood vote tabulation of the Centre Hills Village – Oak Ridge Avenue Traffic Calming plan.

The LTAC was formed by the township council in 2000 “for the purpose of formally reviewing neighborhood traffic conditions that may warrant traffic-calming consideration,” according to the website.

Members are Donald Hartzell, Ronald Smith, Earl Moore, R. Pat Vernon, Susan Trainor (council representative) Amy Kerner (staff representative), Donald M. Franson (staff representative), Jere Northridge (alternate staff representative) and Susan Hetzel (senior support specialist).

To attend virtually via Zoom, access the link by going to www.collegetownship.org; for assistance contact Susan Hetzel at 814-231-3021. For additional information regarding the agenda, contact Donald Franson at 814-231-3021.

The Bald Eagle Area School District board typically meets the second Wednesday of the month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the boardroom of the administration building, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate. Work sessions will be held prior to the regular meetings, as needed, beginning at 6 p.m.

Agendas are available online, www.beasd.org/documents/board-of-education-meeting-agendas/12808.

Board members are Timothy E. Nilson, Jason Penland, Mark Kresovich, Michael Yeaney, Tina Greene, Molly Hoover, Mary Ann Hamilton, Gary Heverly Jr. and Adam Frank. Residents can contact the district at 814-355-4860.

The Haines Township Planning Commission typically meets the second Wednesday of each month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Haines Township Municipal Building, 153 South Rachel’s Way, Aaronsburg.

Agendas are posted online, hainestwp.org/township-government/minutes-agendas/.

Commission members are Marlin Fultz, Robert Conklin, Austin Lewis and Samuel Derugen. Residents can contact the township at 814-349-8193 or hainestownship@verizon.net. The contact for the planning commission is Marlin Fultz, 814-349-4484.

Thursday, Feb. 9

The Gregg Township Supervisors typically meet the second Thursday of the month and will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in room 106 of the Old Gregg School, 106 School St., Spring Mills.

Agendas are available online, greggtownship.org/government/meetings/board-of-supervisors.

Supervisors are Ben Haupt, Cathy Arney, Charles Stover and Pamela Hackenburg. Residents can contact the township at 814-422-8218 or secretary@greggtownship.org.

The Centre Hall Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 in the borough building, 134 North Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall.

Agendas may be posted online, www.centrehallborough.org. The council will hold a public hearing during the meeting to consider an ordinance that would amend the zoning ordinance to add a section regulating solar energy systems within the borough.

Council members are Kathryn Long, C. Christine Cooper, Daniel Smith, Patrick Kelly, Patricia Krisch, Dennis Buffington and Davis Araujo, and the mayor is LeDon Young. Residents can contact the borough at 814-364-1772 or chbw@verizon.net.

The Benner Township Planning Commission typically meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the township building,

Agendas are typically posted online, www.bennertownship.org/.

Commission members are Randy Moyer, Lee Copper, Lynn Chaplin, Willis Houser, Judson Mantz, Rick Weaver and Jim Lanning. Residents can contact the township at 814-355-1419 or BENNERTWP@aol.com.

The Halfmoon Township Supervisors typically meet the second and fourth Thursday of each month and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Halfmoon Township Municipal Building, 100 Municipal Lane, Port Matilda.

Agendas are available online, halfmoontwp.us/all-board-of-supervisors-meeting-agendas/.

Supervisors are David Piper, Ron Servello, Rose Ann Hoover, Patti Hartle and Chuck Beck. Residents can contact the township at 814-692-9800 or townshipclerk@halfmoontwp.us, and the board at supervisors@halfmoontwp.us.