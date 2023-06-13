Local, federal cops investigate a ‘suspicious object’ near the Miami federal courthouse

A “suspicious object” near the Miami federal courthouse got the attention of the Department of Homeland Security and Miami police about 4 1/2 hours before former President Donald Trump was scheduled to appear Tuesday.

READ MORE: Live updates on Trump’s appearance at Miami federal courthouse after indictment

Miami police officer Kiara Delva said at about 10:28 a.m., Miami police helped Homeland Security with an object near North Miami Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. Traffic was shut down on Miami Avenue from Third to Fifth streets. Media and bystanders were cleared from the area.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A City of Miami police officer helps clear the area in front of the federal courthouse while Miami police help Federal Protective Services check out a “suspicious object.” VERONICA EGUI BRITO/vegui@elnuevoherald.com

Photos of the scene by surrounding media showed the object as being a flatscreen TV. Federal Protective Services, which could be described as Homeland Security’s version of a police department, detached the television and removed it from the area.