Local family hopeful to continue ‘Cousin Camp’ at Clearville Park

·6 min read

A local family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation for more than 30 years of cherished memories.

Back in 1969, Henk DeWit immigrated from Holland. Calling himself the pioneer, his brothers, sisters and cousins would soon follow suit and settle within 20 minutes of him.

Not having any parents in Canada nor knowing how to speak English, Henk knew he would have to rely on family. He would quickly begin what has grown into “Cousin Camp.”

In 1985, the first Cousin Camp was born. Seven couples and their kids went to the lake, put up a tent, and stayed overnight. The following day, some travelled to Boblo Island in Amherstburg.

Ever since, despite going through some modifications, DeWit has been working hard to keep his family connected.

Because Boblo closed, DeWit and his family would move Cousin Camp to different locations. However, it wasn’t until 1991 that Cousin Camp would find a new, cherished location. A place they would soon call home base and home.

“We went to Clearville every year, twice a year, each long weekend in July and August. The kids loved it, but so did the adults,” said DeWit.

The local farmer said the location of Clearville, being a short drive away, was perfect as everyone who attended were farmers and had livestock. He said it made it easy to go home and feed the animals.

Despite Cousin Camp starting small, DeWit said Cousin Camp quickly caught on and would connect hundreds of cousins across the globe from as far as Holland and South Africa.

“The kids loved it so much that some of the kids played Cousin Camp in the winter in the basement,” he said.

Cousin Camp would go on for more than 30 years. In fact, more than 120 people celebrated at the latest Cousin Camp.

Henk said the camp had caught on so much that he often gets asked by locals how the family manages to stay in touch despite the distance.

On every long weekend in July and August, cousins from around the globe would play soccer, play at the beach, go-karting down hills, seek treasure, and so much much more. The camp has been so successful it is now on its third generation of cousins.

It seemed as though nothing could slow down Cousin Camp.

Then, COVID struck, meaning changes were coming to the campsite.

“After COVID, we were informed they were transforming the sites and building cottages,” said DeWit.

For Henk, this meant an unfortunate reality – no more Cousin Camp.

“We all thought, ‘what are we going to do now? We could have it on the farm, but it wouldn’t be the same’,” he said. “We were lucky to have the camp. We never had to book it or anything. It was always there for us.”

But seeing as Cousin Camp had been running strong for several decades, DeWit sought to keep it going, despite the fact it wouldn’t be the same if held elsewhere.

As COVID swept its way across the globe, Cousin Camp transitioned to Henk’s house, where he and his wife Joanne welcomed their own kids and grandchildren. The group would be much smaller, around 20 people.

“One of my grandkids asked when we were going back to “big Cousin Camp,” said Joanne. “He said he won’t see the people ever again and got very sad. Some of the people live in Toronto, Ottawa and very far away.”

She said for the better part of 30 years, Cousin Camp has remained strong because it’s all about the kids.

“The kids also loved doing treasure hunts. They go go-karting down the hill, play at the beach, and learn so much. It wasn’t a free ride for the kids. They helped peel potatoes and clean carrots and did whatever they had to do to help. Everyone has a job to do,” she said.

As she thought of the possibility of never having Cousin Camp at Clearville again, Joanne agreed Cousin Camp would never be the same if not held at Clearville Park. She said the cousins have looked into alternative locations, such as Petrolia, but the location makes things difficult for the 120 people that usually attend.

She added Cousin Camp runs as smoothly as can be. Despite having people coming from as far as Holland and South Africa, everyone knew their role and what to bring.

“Somebody takes care of potatoes, someone takes care of meat, someone takes care of the fish fry, etc. We don’t even have to discuss it anymore. Everyone knows their role,” said Joanne.

In fact, Henk said the general itinerary hadn’t changed much at all.

“We start on a Friday night with a potluck. Saturday we have a fish fry, Sunday we have hamburgers, and Monday is usually a soup,” he said with a smile. “There’s also usually a soccer game that happens after the meals.”

However, Henk said during a recent visit to Clearville Park he noticed nothing had been done yet for building the cottages.

A very emotional DeWit picked up the phone and contacted the municipality to see if any exceptions could be made in order to have one last year of Cousin Camp at Clearville Park.

“I went there in late Spring, and there was a guy there camping. I continued to see what was happening and spoke with the recreational director. He called me a week later and let us come back one last year,” he said.

According to DeWit, the tiles were in, but the electrical contractor wasn’t coming until August.

“We had one last year,” he said with a proud, emotional smile on his face. “I want to thank the recreational director, the mayor, and whoever else was involved in getting us one more year. At the bottom of the contract, it said we were free to stay. I want to thank them for all their help,” said Henk.

While thankful for having the opportunity to host one last Cousin Camp, Henk said now the real work begins to figure out where Cousin Camp will take place next.

“We got a year to figure it out. Cousin Camp will continue, but it won’t be the same,” he said. “I still hope in the back of my mind we can have it here at Clearville Park.”

Henk said he is optimistic and hopeful Cousin Camp hasn’t seen its last days at Clearville. He believes perhaps with a thank-you note and a bit of history, there can be another year.

“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just emotional. We are appreciative to get one last Cousin Camp,” he said.

Regardless of location, Joanne said Cousin Camp would take place somewhere.

“It’s definitely gonna be somewhere. The legacy will live on,” she said.

Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News

