Local Fair bigger and better than ever!

The 164th annual Comber Fair is being called a great success by the organizers.

From the parade to the Demolition Derby, thousand took in the festivities.

The event featured a parade, a car show, an antique farm equipment contest, a demolition derby, a dog show, live entertainment, fireworks and a beer garden.

This was one of the best fairs ever,” said Ron Chambers, an event organizer. Great attendance, great weather…the derby was the highlight of the whole weekend.”

Chambers estimates that there were over 2000 for the popular derby.

“And the Baby Show was over the top with over 50 participants, the car show, the 4H club put on a fantastic event,” he added. “We had another successful parade as well.”

The Comber Agricultural Society also recognized many contributions in the community by presenting the Volunteers of the Year 2023, as well as the 2023 Comber Fair Bursary.

Chambers and the organizing committee want to thanks all of the volunteers who helped make the event successful

“It seems like the community is ready to embrace these type of events again - following the pandemic,” said Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey. “The energy felt was fantastic over three days. A real hometown feel.”

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter