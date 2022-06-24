Local exhibit celebrates east side musicians who helped create the ‘Sound of St. Louis’

DeAsia Paige
·5 min read

Miles Davis. Ike & Tina Turner. Chuck Berry. Those are just a few names that come to mind when thinking about the musical history attributed to St. Louis.

But those massive acts began their careers in East St. Louis, a fact that’s often overlooked due to the area’s size and its proximity to a larger metropolitan area. It’s a fact that shouldn’t be forgotten.

St. Louis Sound, a current exhibit at the Missouri History Museum, honors the contributions that East St. Louis artists and clubs gave to popular music in St. Louis. Featuring roughly 200 artifacts related to music in St. Louis, a significant portion of them highlights East St. Louis nightlife, broadcasters and musicians— readily illustrating how the music scene on the east side of the Mississippi River greatly influenced that of the west side.

It’s a poignant reminder for Black Music Month, which is annually celebrated in June in the United States to bring awareness to the giant, diasporic impact Black musicians have on popular culture.

“I think we always knew the east side has been a huge powerhouse of St. Louis culture, but I was kind of shocked just to see how many and across such a wide time range,” said Andrew Wanko, public historian for the Missouri Historical Society and content lead for St. Louis Sound.

“East St. Louis was this huge industrial powerhouse across the first half of the 20th century when they had all of these factories and railroads and things connected by river. All of these brought new jobs and residents. Where there’s industry and jobs, there’s naturally a place for musicians to find work as well. It was amazing to see that from the 1920’s and 30’s to all the way up to the 60’s, there was this steady stream of really incredible musicians calling the east side home.”

Among the findings of his research, Wanko said his discovery of Peetie Wheatstraw, a pre-World War II blues musician, was particularly interesting because he was one of the most recorded blues musicians during that era, even though his name is rarely known today.

“Without these places and these people, I think our city’s history would look very different when it comes to popular music,” Wanko said.

The St. Louis Sound exhibit at the Missouri History Musem features a section on Ike &amp; Tina Turner, who met in East St. Louis
The St. Louis Sound exhibit at the Missouri History Musem features a section on Ike & Tina Turner, who met in East St. Louis

Here’s a list of East St. Louis connections that you can see in the St. Louis Sound, which opened last year:

  • Wiley Price/WTMV – Based out of the now-defunct Broadview Hotel in East St. Louis, WTMV was a small radio station that launched in 1935. Wiley Price, who had an R&B and jazz show at the station in the 1940’s, became the first Black radio announcer in East St. Louis and in the St. Louis region.

  • Peetie Wheatstraw –Born William Bunch in 1902, Wheatstraw was among the five most recorded blues musicians during the pre-World War II era while living in East St. Louis. He died in a car crash on his 39th birthday in East St. Louis.

The St. Louis Sound exhibit at the Missouri History Musem features a section on Peetie Wheatstraw, an East St. Louis blues musician
The St. Louis Sound exhibit at the Missouri History Musem features a section on Peetie Wheatstraw, an East St. Louis blues musician

  • Ike & Tina Turner – Ike Turner moved his rock band Kings of Rhythm to East St. Louis from Clarksdale, Mississippi in 1954. His band had a residency at The Club Manhattan in the city, which is where he met Anna Mae Bullock (who’d soon become Tina Turner and perform with him).

  • Miles Davis - Born in Alton, Illinois, Davis’ family later moved to East St. Louis. His childhood home, located at 1701 Kansas Avenue, is currently a museum in his honor.

  • Little Milton – Raised in Greenville, Mississippi, and discovered by Ike Turner, Milton followed Turner to East St. Louis, where he established his career as a blues musician. He also founded Bobbin Records label, which was based in St. Louis. Milton’s 1965 single “We’re Gonna Make It” hit number one of the Billboard R&B chart.

  • The Blue Note Club – Formerly located at 4200 Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis, The Blue Note Club was one of the most popular clubs in the area during the 1950’s and 1960’s. The club was known as the go-to spot for partygoers looking to have a good time when St. Louis clubs closed.

  • Mitchell “Gabriel” Hearns – Hearns was an East St. Louis resident, longtime St. Louis DJ and a musician who learned to play the trumpet while attending Lincoln High School. He’s played with artists like Ike Turner, Albert King, and more. Hearns died in 2018.

  • WESL – A local Black radio station in East St. Louis. Owner Jim Gates and DJ Edie Anderson became the first in the nation to play the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight”.

  • Dr. Jockenstein – A WESL DJ who was previously known as Rod King. His show “Roll Call” let St. Louis kids call in and rap live on the air.

  • Skate City – A popular skating rink in East St. Louis where musicians often gathered in the early 2000’s. The rink is still open and located at 2200 E. Broadway.

The St. Louis Sound exhibit at the Missouri History Musem features a section on Miles Davis, who was raised in East St. Louis
The St. Louis Sound exhibit at the Missouri History Musem features a section on Miles Davis, who was raised in East St. Louis

  • The Cosmopolitan Club – Chuck Berry first took the stage here with the Johnnie Johnson Trio in 1952, which marked his rise to fame.

  • Charles Creath: Born in 1890, Creath was a jazz musician who ran away from his East St. Louis home in the 1910s to perform in traveling circuses. He later returned and became, along with his band Jazz-O-Maniacs, one of the most popular acts in St. Louis.

Still, Wanko knows more research on East St. Louis’ music scene is needed. He said there’s more information to learn about the popular nightclubs in the area.

“This wasn’t that long ago of a time,” Wanko said. “It was the 1950’s and 60’s. There are plenty of people who remember this first-hand being there and seeing some of these people perform, but there are so many gaps in the historic record. A lot of these clubs, they didn’t have their stories captured in any big way that history has preserved, so it’s very important I think to capture what we can about these clubs and about this scene from the people who were there when they’re still around.”

St. Louis Sound is on display until January 22, 2023. Admission to the Missouri History Museum is free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Paul Maurice hired as new coach of the Florida Panthers

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice is the new coach of the Florida Panthers, agreeing on a deal Wednesday to take over a club coming off a season where it had the best record in the NHL and rewrote the franchise’s record book. The 55-year-old Maurice will be introduced Thursday morning, the Panthers said. Maurice will replace Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette, who could remain with the organization if he chooses to do so. Brunette took over early last season following the resignation of Joel

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58