Labour claims English local election gains put it ‘on course for government’

Labour has said it is on track to win the next election, after taking control of key councils in the English local elections, including Plymouth and Stoke-on-Trent.

Based on results counted early on Friday morning, the party said it was heading for a result that if repeated across the country at a general election would give them an eight-point lead over the Conservatives.

Labour insisted this would be enough to win an election, taking into account a projected collapse of the Scottish National party. But it falls short of the 10-point lead experts said the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, would need to feel confident of becoming the next prime minister.

Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s campaign chief, said: “These results show that we are on course for a majority Labour government.”

She added: “These results have been a disaster for Rishi Sunak as voters punish him for the Tories’ failure.”

A Conservative spokesperson said: “It’s always disappointing to lose hardworking local Conservative councillors. We expected it would be a tough night for the party. There are still many more results to come with just 25% of seats declaring overnight, there is a long way to go yet.”

The last time the same council seats were contested was in May 2019, when the Tories performed poorly under Theresa May as she struggled with Brexit and Labour under Jeremy Corbyn also suffered.

The Conservatives lost more than 1,300 council seats and majority political control of 44 councils, meaning they had less to lose on Thursday than they might have done.

About a quarter of the votes were expected to be counted overnight, with the rest counted during the day on Friday.

Labour secured good results in swing seats they had focused heavily on winning, taking control of Plymouth council from the Conservatives and gaining the key “red wall” city of Stoke-on-Trent from no overall control.

The party needed five gains to take overall control in Plymouth, which had been led by a minority Conservative administration, and managed to make six gains on the night.

Labour also won a major victory in Medway, the Kent council which was controlled by the Conservatives and which Labour has never controlled since it was created in 1998.

The Conservative minister Johnny Mercer told said it had been a “terrible night” for the in Plymouth. He attributed Labour gaining the council to “a number of factors”, including “a difficult time” for the local Tory group.

“But we take it on the chin and we keep going forward. There’s really important stuff happening on a national level and we need to redouble our efforts and make sure we continue to work hard for the people here in Plymouth,” he told the BBC’s election special programme.

Asked whether he would want the prime minister to “step things up”, Mercer said: “I’ve been in and out of government, I’ve been in and out under different prime ministers. Rishi Sunak is a different class. He is capable, smart, professional, empathetic, a strong leader and the sort of strong leader this country needs at this time. And it’s down to people like me and others to advocate for him.”

Lifelong Tory supporters in Plymouth had been among voters left seething at a decision earlier this year by the council – then controlled by a Conservative minority administration – to fell 110 trees in the centre of the city, prompting a public outcry.

Starmer had visited Plymouth early in the local elections campaign as the party threw resources into winning back control of a city represented by two Conservative MPs and one from Labour.

A third of the city’s council seats were being contested, with Labour defending eight, the Conservatives six, with independents four and the Greens one.

Over the past 25 years in the second largest city of England’s south-west, there have been four Conservative majority administrations, five Labour majority administrations and four periods of “no overall control”.

The local Labour MP, Luke Pollard, told LBC Radio’s Iain Dale: “It has been a stunning night for Labour in Plymouth. We won every single seat in our target parliamentary constituency of Plymouth Moor View.”

The local elections are considered a key test for Sunak. The Tories are braced for heavy losses across the country, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats both making gains overnight.

In Stoke-on-Trent, Tory councillors suffered because at the end of 2022 the Conservative party as a brand was “certainly damaged”, the Tory former minister Jonathan Gullis has said.

Speaking to Sky News after Labour took control of the council, Gullis said: “Obviously it’s disappointing. I feel for those Conservatives councillors and candidates who, have sadly, I think, let’s be quite frank, suffered because at the end of 2022, the Conservative party as a brand was certainly damaged, obviously went through its own turmoil.

“I do think though that people are starting to want to listen to us again, they believe the prime minister is a man of action. They like the five pledges.”

The Stoke-on-Trent North MP added: “But it is, of course, important to remember that ultimately we are earning back the trust from voters and we are going to have to work hard to make sure we deliver on those five pledges but also in places like Stoke-on-Trent deliver on the levelling-up agenda.”

Among other results, Tamworth, Brentford and North West Leicestershire councils fell from the Conservatives to no overall control, while Labour replaced it as the largest party in Hartlepool and Worcester. Bolton will remain no overall control, but Labour will become the biggest party

In Tamworth – the seat of scandal-hit former Tory whip Chris Pincher – Labour made seven gains, pushing it from Conservative into no overall control. In Hertsmere, where the deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, is MP, the Tories lost control of the council, with 13 councillors voted out while Labour gained seven and the Lib Dems six.

In Hull, Labour’s attempts to regain the council from the Liberal Democrats failed, with Ed Davey’s party tightening its grip on the authority.

The Liberal Democrat deputy leader, Daisy Cooper, said: “I have knocked on countless doors in recent weeks and heard real anger and frustration from voters who are sick and tired of being taken for granted by this Conservative government. Tonight their voices will be heard.”

The contests were the first to be fought under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID, and the elections watchdog said “regrettably” some people were turned away from polling stations as a result.

An Electoral Commission spokesperson said: “We already know from our research that the ID requirement posed a greater challenge for some groups in society, and that some people were regrettably unable to vote today as a result.

“It will be essential to understand the extent of this impact, and the reasons behind it, before a final view can be taken on how the policy has worked in practice and what can be learned for future elections.”