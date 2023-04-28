Local elections 2023: the key battlegrounds that pose a threat for the Tories

Local elections

Rishi Sunak is facing the first major electoral test of his premiership with millions of voters set to cast their ballots in local elections across England.

Seats in more than 230 council areas are up for grabs on May 4, with Tory chiefs publicly warning that the party could lose up to 1,000 councillors.

Labour will be looking to capitalise on its strong national polling lead to reverse the heavy losses it suffered in 2019 under Jeremy Corbyn.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats will be hoping to build on strong recent by-election performances to seize councils in rural, middle class areas.

A worse than expected set of results for the Tories would risk destabilising the unity Mr Sunak has brought to the party and reigniting leadership questions.

But there is peril too for Sir Keir Starmer, with activists on the left of Labour poised to pounce with fresh criticism if he fails to deliver big gains.

The Telegraph has taken a look at the major battlegrounds that will decide how each party’s performance is judged.

Conservatives vs Labour

Some of the most pivotal clashes will occur in bellwether councils where the two main parties are battling for control.

There will be key flashpoints in London’s commuter belt, which may provide a sign of whether Mr Sunak is starting to turn Tory fortunes around.

Among those up for grabs are Dartford and Medway, which are both currently Conservative-run, and Gravesham, which is Labour-run.

All three areas voted heavily for Brexit and represent a challenge for Sir Keir as he looks to shake off the image of his party as pro-EU.

However, the Tories will also have a fight on their hands in wards where Reform UK are fielding candidates and looking to peel off votes.

Thurrock, Basildon and Harlow, all in Essex, are up for grabs, and Labour will be hoping to make inroads into Tory heartlands.

But campaigners say anger at Sadiq Khan’s decision to expand the Ulez low-emissions zone to all of Greater London will dent their hopes.

In the Midlands, how the Tories perform in Walsall and Dudley will show whether Mr Sunak is managing to hold onto voters in the ‘Red Wall’.

Pollsters will also be watching the results in Leicester, a staunch Labour city where the Conservatives could spring a surprise by picking up seats.

Experts have predicted that the Tories could perform more strongly than expected, particularly in wards which have high concentrations of Hindu voters.

Conservatives vs Liberal Democrats

Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats are eyeing big gains in ‘Blue Wall’ seats across the South, where Tory voters were alienated by Boris Johnson.

Scores of councils are up for grabs in rural, middle-class areas across the Home Counties, including in Surrey, Hertfordshire and Sussex.

The Lib Dems will be looking to seize a series of key Tory-held marginals, including West Berkshire, East Cambridgeshire and Cherwell.

They are also hoping to make inroads in Conservative-held areas like Maidstone, South Gloucestershire and Welwyn Hatfield.

Sir Ed’s party may also enjoy success in wealthy areas of the Midlands, like Rugby and Stratford-upon-Avon, plus parts of the North West.

How well the Tory vote holds up in these areas could prove crucial to Mr Sunak, as he bids to maintain unity within the party.

There are many senior Tory MPs, including current and former Cabinet ministers, who fear a Liberal Democrat surge could unseat them at the next election.

They include Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose constituency in North East Somerset is already Lib Dem run.

Conservatives vs local residents

A further sign of whether Mr Sunak has managed to win back moderate Tory voters may be seen in how his party performs against independent candidates.

Local resident run groups performed well across the South four years ago, but pollsters predict the Conservatives could now win seats back.

The key battle on that front will be in resident-run Uttlesford, which is in the Parliamentary constituency of Kemi Badenoch, the Business and Trade Secretary.

Independent campaigners also performed well last time in Ashford and West Devon, which are both Conservative run.

Cabinet ministers at risk

Another set of results to watch out for will be how the Tories perform in councils where the sitting MP is a member of the Cabinet.

Local polls are taking place within two Surrey seats, which are being targeted by the Lib Dems at the next general election.

They are Surrey Heath, represented by Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, and Waverly, which is in Jeremy Hunt’s constituency.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, will be closely watching the results in Preston, as will Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, in Mid Devon.

In total, 15 members of Cabinet will be waiting nervously on the night of May 4 to see how the Tory vote has held up against both Labour and the Lib Dems.

What will the results mean for the PM?

The Tories have already started expectation management, with Greg Hands, the party chairman, saying that they expect to lose 1,000 seats.

“The independent expectations are that the Conservatives will lose more than 1,000 seats and that Labour need to make big gains,” he told Sky News.

Only a few weeks ago, Labour activists were privately predicting a bloodbath, which could see the Tories lose 2,000 seats.

But behind the scenes, there is a growing sense of optimism within the Tory ranks that Mr Sunak is beginning to win voters back around.

The Prime Minister has successfully distanced himself from his two predecessors, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, who damaged the party’s reputation.

At the same time, focus groups have started to see signs that the public are beginning to form more negative opinions about Sir Keir.

Lord Hayward, the leading Conservative pollster, said Mr Sunak will still endure a tough night on May 4, but it may not be as bad as previously feared.

“The mood is becoming more positive. That’s not to say the Tories are going to gain seats, they are still going to lose seats to both parties,” he told The Telegraph.

“Before the Easter recess it was ‘we’re not going to do well’. Now the opinion polls have shifted - not dramatically, but they are clearly going in one direction.

“Campaigners who have been out canvassing are now coming back and saying we’re not facing the same antagonism on the doorstep.

“Voters aren’t as aggressive as they were last year over Partygate or with Brexit in 2019. People aren’t necessarily sold on Rishi Sunak.

“MPs are discovering the electorate either like Rishi, or at least want to like him. In contrast, there is evidence voters are starting to view Keir Starmer more negatively.”

With the Tories on their third leader since the 2019 election, even if the result is worse than expected, there is no real prospect of calls for the Prime Minister to go.

But a bad showing would reignite fears that Mr Sunak does not have the star quality to achieve the dramatic turnaround the party needs to win an historic fifth term.