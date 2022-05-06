Local elections 2022: When will results be declared in your London borough?
Londoners headed to the polls on Thursday to decide who will run the capital’s 32 borough councils.
Residents in five boroughs also voted for a directly elected mayor.
There were several key battlegrounds in London, with Labour so far taking Tory strongholds such as Wandsworth, Barnet and Westminster.
Results are now coming in thick and fast, but it may be two days before results are in for the whole of London.
The first results from London came in overnight on Thursday into Friday morning at around 3am.
Those keen to see whether the Conservatives manage to topple the Labour majority in crisis-stricken Croydon will have to wait a bit longer, with the declaration expected overnight on Friday into Saturday morning at around 2am. The mayoral results in the borough are expected to be declared at around 10:30pm on Friday 6 May.
The mayoral race in Tower Hamlets will also be one to watch, with disgraced former mayor Lutfur Rahman standing once again. The results for the Tower Hamlets mayoral election are expected to be declared at around 5pm on Friday.
The results for all five mayoral elections are expected to be announced on the afternoon or evening of Friday at the following times.
Hackney – 12pm
Lewisham – 1pm
Newham – 1pm
Tower Hamlets – 5pm
Croydon – 10:30pm
The full list of declaration times for councils in London is as follows.
Thursday 5 May (pm)/Friday 6 May (am)
Havering – 5am
Friday 6 May daytime
Bromley – 3pm
Haringey – 4pm
Harrow – 5pm
Greenwich – 6pm
Islington – 6pm
Kingston-upon-Thames – 6pm
Lambeth – 6pm
Lewisham – 6pm
Newham – 7pm
Hackney – 7pm
Friday 6 May (pm)/Saturday 7 May (am)
Croydon – 2am
Saturday 7 May daytime
Tower Hamlets – 5pm