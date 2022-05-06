Local elections 2022: When will results be declared in your London borough?

Londoners headed to the polls on Thursday to decide who will run the capital’s 32 borough councils.

Residents in five boroughs also voted for a directly elected mayor.

There were several key battlegrounds in London, with Labour so far taking Tory strongholds such as Wandsworth, Barnet and Westminster.

Results are now coming in thick and fast, but it may be two days before results are in for the whole of London.

The first results from London came in overnight on Thursday into Friday morning at around 3am.

Those keen to see whether the Conservatives manage to topple the Labour majority in crisis-stricken Croydon will have to wait a bit longer, with the declaration expected overnight on Friday into Saturday morning at around 2am. The mayoral results in the borough are expected to be declared at around 10:30pm on Friday 6 May.

Labour takes Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster

The mayoral race in Tower Hamlets will also be one to watch, with disgraced former mayor Lutfur Rahman standing once again. The results for the Tower Hamlets mayoral election are expected to be declared at around 5pm on Friday.

The results for all five mayoral elections are expected to be announced on the afternoon or evening of Friday at the following times.

Hackney – 12pm

Lewisham – 1pm

Newham – 1pm

Tower Hamlets – 5pm

Croydon – 10:30pm

The full list of declaration times for councils in London is as follows.

Thursday 5 May (pm)/Friday 6 May (am)

Westminster results

Waltham Forest results

Hammersmith & Fulham results

Redbridge results

Barking & Dagenham results

Hillingdon results

Ealing results

Sutton results

Bexley results

Hounslow results

Camden results

Havering – 5am

Kensington & Chelsea results

Merton results

Southwark results

Richmond-upon-Thames results

Wandsworth results

Enfield results

Brent results

Barnet results

Friday 6 May daytime

Bromley – 3pm

Haringey – 4pm

Harrow – 5pm

Greenwich – 6pm

Islington – 6pm

Kingston-upon-Thames – 6pm

Lambeth – 6pm

Lewisham – 6pm

Newham – 7pm

Hackney – 7pm

Friday 6 May (pm)/Saturday 7 May (am)

Croydon – 2am

Saturday 7 May daytime

Tower Hamlets – 5pm