Local election results LIVE: Labour makes key gains as Tory losses mount

Rishi Sunak’s Tories were on course for heavy losses in the Prime Minister’s first electoral test as Labour and the Liberal Democrats both made gains in elections across England.

Labour claimed on Friday that early results from the local polls in England show it is on course to win the next General Election.

The contests were the first to be fought under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID, and the elections watchdog said “regrettably” some people were turned away from polling stations as a result.

Labour gained control of Plymouth, where the Tories had run a minority administration, then did the same in Stoke-on-Trent, another general election battleground.

In Hertsmere, where Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is MP, the Tories lost control of the council, with 13 councillors voted out while Labour gained seven and the Lib Dems six.

Tamworth, Brentford, North West Leicestershire and East Lindsey also fell from Tory administrations to no overall control.

Labour replaced the Tories as the largest party in Hartlepool and Worcester.

Rishi Sunak faces ‘perfect storm’ as Tories lose seats

07:23 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak threatened with “perfect storm” as Tories lose council seats to Labour and Lib Dems make gains, says leading pollster Keiran Pedley.

Early signs are very bad night for Cons. 4-5 pt swing to Labour with Lib Dems resurgent too would be something of a perfect storm. Debating whether Starmer ‘doing a Blair’ a distraction. Plenty of other ways to win.



But still early days and need that projected national vote. — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) May 5, 2023

Tories lose more than 200 councillors by 7am

07:18 , Miriam Burrell

By shortly after 7am, the Tories had lost more than 200 seats, putting them on course for a grim overall result for their party.

They were down 208 councillors, with 59 town halls having declared, Labour was up 111, the Liberal Democrats up 55, Greens up 29 and Independents up 20.

These are early results, often from urban areas, and the Tories may recover once the shire votes come in.

Labour claims it’s ‘on course’ to win general election

07:16 , Miriam Burrell

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator has claimed the results show the party is “on course for a majority Labour government”.

“We have spent the whole campaign talking about Labour’s plan to tackle the Tory cost of living crisis which is the number one issue for voters,” MP Shabana Mahmood said.

“Rishi Sunak can’t talk about it because the Tories crashed the economy and they don’t know how to fix it.”

Early results in council elections, which tend to come in first from more urban areas, can give a boost to Labour but the Tories may recover ground when the shire local authorities declare.

Lib Dems win ward covering Windsor Castle and Eton College

07:11 , Miriam Burrell

On the eve of the King’s coronation, the Lib Dems win the Eton and Castle ward in Windsor from the Tories, with a 22 per cent swing.

This is the ward covering Windsor Castle and Eton College.

Johnson and Truss to blame for Tory losses, minister suggests

07:04 , Miriam Burrell

A minister has suggested Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are to blame for Tory losses across England.

Transport minister Huw Merriman told the BBC: “When I was talking to my constituents on the doorsteps yesterday, they were talking about older news about former prime ministers, but saying your current leader seems to have what it takes.

“He seems to be turning things around for us, but this is the opportunity for the electorate to give their vote on where we have been previously.”

Asked if it was Mr Johnson and Ms Truss’s fault, Mr Merriman said: “Certainly, on the doorsteps the feedback I got was that we are in a better place. The polls show that as well. People are reacting in a more positive way towards Rishi Sunak.”

Tories lose control in deputy prime minister’s constituency

06:58 , Miriam Burrell

The Lib Dems have gained six seats and Labour gained seven seats from the Tories in Hertsmere - Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s constituency.

It means the Tories have lost overall control of the council.

As one Labour staffer put it, Mr Dowden has “has lost his ultra safe Tory heartland”.

Labour takes over Medway for first time since 1998

06:50 , Miriam Burrell

Labour has taken overall control of Medway Council for the first time since 1998 after winning 30 of its 59 seats.

With six seats still to be declared, the Tories are on 22 and there is one independent, but Labour now cannot be caught.

Yes!!! Very happy for one of the loveliest people in local government @vincemaple and the team at @MedwayLabour but most importantly for the people of Medway who will see the difference a Labour run council can make! 🌹 #LocalElection23 pic.twitter.com/vbcHut5QBn — Sarah Owen MP (@SarahOwen_) May 5, 2023

Tories lose control of five councils, Labour gains two

06:43 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

Results have been coming in overnight after voters took to the polls on Thursday in England’s local elections.

With results declared from 51 of the 230 councils, the Conservatives had lost control of five councils, while Labour had gained two.

The Tories had lost 134 seats, with Labour gaining 107, the Liberal Democrats gaining 42 and the Greens gaining nine.