Local coaches inducted into FACA Hall of Fame. Plus basketball, soccer and wrestling

Brandt Moser of American Heritage-Plantation was recently inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) Hall of Fame.

Moser is a long-time coach at American Heritage-Plantation, mainly in golf, building the program into a state power. He became the school’s director of golf for boys’ and girls’ teams.

Six outstanding present or past members of the FACA were selected by the FACA Awards Committee and the Board of Directors for induction into the Hall of Fame at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort.

Each inductee was presented with two handsome Hall of Fame plaques -- one for the honoree and one for the high school.

The plaque includes an 8”x10” color portrait of the honoree as well as a brief resume of the honoree’s career in coaching, teaching and involvement in the FACA. Each also received a beautiful FACA Hall of Fame ring.

The FACA Class of 2023 Inductees are Robert Dupler of Lecanto (Softball); Thomas Fadul of Satellite (Softball); Earl Garcia of Hillsborough (Football); Brandt Moser of American Heritage-Plantation (Golf); Mike Pickett of St. Johns Country Day (Girls’ Soccer); Mike Posey of North Florida Christian (Baseball).

Fadul of Satellite High School started the softball program at Pembroke Pines Charter in 2001. In 19 seasons, his Jaguars won more than 400 games with three state titles (2018, 2014, 2012). He joined Satellite in the 2021-22 school year.

About Brandt Moser

Born in Fort Lauderdale and raised in Plantation, he is a graduate of South Plantation High School, Class of 1979. He played freshman and JV Football. He helped start Club Soccer in 1977, and it became a full Varsity sport in 1978. He was soccer Captain 1979, his senior year.

Andrew College Cuthbert, GA-2 years, played soccer, Captain sophomore year. One of the first recruits to Flagler College when the school restarted soccer program in 1981-82. Graduated Flagler College, 1983. Selected to start Girls’ Soccer program at American Heritage High School-Plantation 1985-1986. Started coaching Girls’ Volleyball there in 1987-1988. Took over Boys’ Golf 1996-1997. Took over Boys’ Soccer 1997- 1998.

Titles: 29 District Championships, 4 Sectional Championships, 25 Regional Championships, 13 State Runner-ups, 6 State Championships.

Girls’ Soccer record 136-33-4 : 2 District titles, 2 Sectional titles and 2 Regional Championships.

Girls’ Golf record 31-1: 2 District, 2 Regionals, 2 State Championships (2007, 2008).

Girls’ Volleyball record 71-60 : 2 District, 2 Sectional, 1 Regional Championships and State Runner-Up.

Boys’ Soccer record 92-21-21: 4 District, 2 Regionals and 2 State Runner-ups Championships.

Boys’ Golf record 668-99: 19 District titles, 18 Regional Championships, 10 State Runner-Up and 4 State Championships (2012, 2014, 2016, 2021).

Director of Golf for Boys’ and Girls’ Golf Teams at American Heritage-Plantation: 14 State Championship Teams and 14 Individual State Champions. State record eight Boys’ Golfers who won Individual Championships and Florida Dairy Farmers State Player of the Year honors. State record 10 Girls’ State Championship and state record 6 Individual Champions. Academic Team Champions, the Boys’ Golf team was the No.1 Academic Team in 2A in 2016-17 and has placed in the top 25, 9 of the last 10 seasons.

Former American Heritage standout T.J. Vogel won the U.S. Public Links Amateur in 2012 and Ty Strafaci won the US Amateur in 2020.

American Heritage Golf Program more than 40 golfers competed in college, including Duke, Clemson, Harvard, LSU, UCLA, USC, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, UCF, Michigan, Louisville, Wake Forest, Florida State, Georgia Tech, TCU, Rutgers, USC.

2017 NHSACA National Boys Golf Coach of the Year, Florida Dairy Farmers State Coach of the Year (6 times) NFHS Coach of the Year, Head Golf Coach of 6 State Titles

Chosen as the Miami Herald / Sun-Sentinel Coach of the Year more than 20 times.

The American Heritage Boys’ Golf program won more than 50 High School Golf Invitational tournaments. Some of the tournaments were The Morrison, which is the oldest 18-hole tournament in Florida dating back to 1980. Other tournaments are the TOC, Honda, Heritage, Sebring, Westminster Christian, Medalist, Melbourne CC, Hammock Beach.

FACA District Sports Chairperson, Boys and Girls Soccer and Boys and Girls Golf. State Clinic Speaker 2 times for Golf.

In 2021, Moser, 61, of Coral Springs was the first person from American Heritage-Plantation to be inducted into the FHSAA Hall of Fame. Read more at: MoserFHSAAHOFStory.

Soccer

In girls’ soccer, Lourdes and Palmer Trinity are doing very well. NSU University School is doing the same in boys’ soccer.

GIRLS: Lourdes Academy 3, LaSalle 0: Tessa Abreu 2 goals; Lorena Alvarez 1 goal; Sienna Aviles 1 assist; Kaylee Sanchez 1 assist; Lorena Alvarez 1 assist. Gkps Gabriella Paredes, Stephanie Wyszkowski shutout. Lour (10-1-2).

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 2, Ransom Everglades 1: Scarlett Baur 2 goals; Sara Stephanou 1 assist. PT (9-1-1).

BOYS: Coral Gables 4, Krop 1: CG: Sky Carrizo 1 goal; Gabriel Carrizo 1 goal, 1 assist; Victor Fialhoribeiro 1 goal; Nicholas Pedrosa 1 goal; Anthony Marrero 1 assist; Marcos Algeciras 1 assist; Anthony Roles Fotso 1 assist. Krop: William Obando 1 goal; Gkp Marcos Mizrahi 8 saves. CG (6-3-1), Krop (4-4-1).

The NSU University School boys’ soccer team is doing well.

BOYS: NSU University School 8, iMater Charter 0: Rafael Guerra 2 goals, 3 assists; Gkp Nikolas Ricardo 9th shutout. Univ (11-1-1).

BOYS: NSU University School 3, Miami Country Day 0: Raul Leyva 2 goals; Tommy Abramzon 1 goal; Rafael Guerra 1 assist; Nico Marques 1 assist; Liam Peirce 1 assist; Gkp Nikolas Ricardo 8th shutout. Univ (10-1-1).

Basketball

BOYS: Coral Reef 75, Homestead 42: Nathaniel Wesley 14 pts (2-3 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 4 stls; Gabriel Castro 13 pts, 2 rebs; Hunter Bostick 12 pts; Nikolaos Psarrakos 11 pts, 6 rebs, 2 stls, 2 blks. CR (8-8).

BOYS: Coral Reef 56, Killian 50 (OT): Nikolaos Psarrakos 17 pts, 7 rebs, 6 blks; Jaden Autar 13 pts, 1-2 3-ptr; 3 stls; Gabriel Castro 9 pts, 3 asts, 3 stls; Marcos Duro 6 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls, 6 blks; Hunter Bostick 5 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts, 2 stls. CR (7-8).

Wrestling

GIRLS: Burns-Harris Select Duals: Deerfield Beach 18, Coconut Creek 12.

BOYS: Burns-Harris Select Duals: Deerfield Beach 36, Coconut Creek 24.

