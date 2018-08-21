Local Businessman Mistakenly Prints USC Schedule for Gamecock Fans

Emily Caron
Sports Illustrated
A local businessman in Columbia, S.C., home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, made side-by-side football schedules to give away to his Clemson and South Carolina fans ahead of the upcoming season.

The catch? He had the wrong "USC" schedule printed. Tomato, tomato.

See for yourself:

We knew those Pac-12 opponents didn't look quite right. The dead giveaway is in the last game, where Clemson's schedule has their last opponent listed as South Carolina, but the "USC" side doesn't.

Just so it's clear: USC does actually play Notre Dame on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles. South Carolinaplays at Clemson on the same day.

