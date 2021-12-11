Local Buick GMC Dealerships in Houston Donate For Breast Cancer Awareness

Beck & Masten, a Houston Buick and GMC dealership group, recently presented the Susan G. Komen Foundation with a $37,000 donation to help support cancer research.

Houston, United States, Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Houston, Texas: Local Buick GMC dealership group in Houston, Beck & Masten, announced today that they have donated $37,000 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. As part of their ongoing community support, this gift was a result of donating a portion of every vehicle sold during October to help support the mission of Breast Cancer research at the Komen Foundation.

For those who wish to check out the Houston Buick GMC dealerships located in both the North and South Houston areas. Please visit: Buick GMC North Houston or Buick GMC South Houston

At a recent event located at the Beck & Masten North Buick GMC store, dignitaries presented a check to the Houston area Komen Foundation Executive Director. This donation will help the Komen Foundation search for a cure for Breast Cancer while also comforting and supporting those currently living with breast cancer.

The generous donation from Beck & Masten will help fund the Komen Foundation’s four pillars – research, care, community, and action. During the event, Houston area Komen Foundation Executive Director Kristen Barley said, “What an incredible effort by Beck & Masten for this partnership, and we couldn’t be more honored to receive the donation. Our breast cancer community wouldn’t have access to the Patient Care Services and important research dollars without the support of community partners like Beck & Masten!”

About Beck & Masten: For over thirty years, the Beck & Masten auto group has served the Houston community with excellent service and community partnerships. They have been awarded General Motors’ Dealership of the Year Award for 20 consecutive years, and continually look for ways to give back to their local community through acts of service and sponsorship.

Story continues

For more information, please visit their websites below:

North Houston Store:

Beck & Masten North Buick GMC

11300 FM 1960 West, Houston TX. 77065

Phone: (844) 380-2308

Follow on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeckMastenNorth/

South Houston Store:

Beck & Masten Buick GMC South

12820 Gulf Fwy Houston TX 77034

Phone: (346) 214-0089

Follow on social media:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/BeckMastenSouth

Website: https://www.beckmastennorth.com/

CONTACT: Name: Georgia Aplon Organization: Beck & Masten Buick GMC North Address: 11300 Farm to Market 1960 Rd West, Houston, Texas 77065, United States Phone: +1-844-380-2308



