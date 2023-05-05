Local British stores busy with royal watchers in run-up to Saturday's historic coronation

One of the coronation items on display at the British Pantry in northwest Calgary. (Dan McGarvey/CBC - image credit)

It's been a busy week for British-themed shops in and around Calgary in the run-up to the coronation of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, which takes place at Westminster Abbey in London this weekend.

The coronation starts with a procession that begins just after 3 a.m. MT on Saturday, but royal watchers here are planning Calgary parties and gatherings later in the day.

"Especially this last week, it's been really exciting," said Johanne Sherwood, manager at the British Pantry.

"There's been the feel of a buzz around here, people are coming in to get bunting, Union Jack flags, and we've got the coronation items as well," she said.

Sherwood says her customers are a mix of British expats and Canadians, many with British heritage, all looking to mark what is, for many, a special and historic occasion.

She says food is always the best seller when it comes to big royal events.

"We love our tea, we love our jams and marmalades, and when someone's having a tea party, it's scones, jam and clotted cream. So those have been our best sellers this week."

"We've had the jubilee and the passing of the Queen, and this one especially is very exciting. It's a coronation. It's something that many of us have not seen in our lifetime, so it's really exciting," she said.

At The British Teahouse in High River, owner Rebecca Mason says they'll spend the day celebrating with classic British desserts and a special dish endorsed by the Royal Family.

"We'll have Victoria sponge, scones with clotted cream and jam, and sponge cake decorated like the Union Jack," said Mason.

"The Royal Family released a recipe for coronation quiche, which is tarragon, spinach and cheese, and we'll make those for sale on Saturday," she said.

Mason says most people will be asleep when the coronation happens in the U.K., so they'll be open all day Saturday to mark the event.

"People can watch it on record and maybe come out and celebrate it throughout the day," she said.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will travel in a procession — smaller than the last one in 1953 — from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey ahead of the service, which begins at 4 a.m. MT.