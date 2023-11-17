Local board writing letters to try and save safe injection site

A second letter is being sent to the provincial government in an attempt to save a local safe injection site.

Cochrane District EMS chief paramedic Jean Carriere talked to the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) on Thursday (Nov. 16) about the potential impacts closing Safe Health Site Timmins (SHST) would have on the paramedic service.

While the site has received federal approval, the province has paused all new funding applications. So far, the City of Timmins has been funding the facility, with that ending on Dec. 31, 2023.

“If you recall a couple of years ago before the safe health site was open, we were reporting on a regular basis of fatalities in the community of overdose calls inundating the paramedic service," Carriere said.

“A good example is just last week, we responded to three. In one week, we responded to three overdose calls within the community. We were averaging pre-safe health site, we were averaging three a day, and not three a week.”

SHST is a place for people to use previously obtained drugs in the presence of trained medical staff and connect to services.

It has been operating out of its Cedar Street North facility across from city hall for more than a year. It's been running as a temporary site since July 2022, with work being done behind the scenes to secure Health Canada approval for a permanent site. That federal designation could open the door to permanent funding, but in October associate minister of mental health and addictions Michael Tibollo announced that all new funding applications for the sites are on hold.

Carriere said there have been 22 fatalities this year as a result of overdoses.

“The amount of time that they've saved lives at the safe health site, we would be looking at 66 or 64 deaths compared to the 22. So, if I were to put it in simple terms, if the safe health site closes and doesn't continue to be funded, we will absolutely see more fatalities in the community,” he said.

In October, SHST managed 46 overdoses with no need for emergency medical services, Carriere said. He also noted that as a result of the site, 177 overdoses have been reversed, which is an estimated EMS cost savings of $167,000, not accounting for hospital or additional emergency services costs.

SHST publishes monthly reports on its website here. The data has not been updated since August.

CDSSAB CAO Brian Marks said over the years the board has tried to take steps to ensure ambulances are available.

“If we are responding to three or four calls per day for overdoses, that means that that ambulance is out of commission to serve 911 calls. But given the staffing challenges that we have, it also means we will not be able to redeploy paramedics to other communities outside of 10 minutes to staff ambulances. So, this has a tremendous effect limiting our ambulance availability and our paramedic availability to be able to respond to 911 calls,” he said.

Timmins Coun. Andrew Marks said he’s been a supporter of the safe health injection site.

“I would ask these types of board intelligence to send a letter tomorrow, outlining exactly this report and exactly what our CAO has stated in terms of paramedic needs and how that will transpire so that maybe this will kick somebody in Toronto to make the decision to support the funding, which the City of Timmins is looking for,” he said.

"This has provincial CDSSAB ramifications in a real way, in a tangible way for other services, hospital, paramedics, 911…”

While the board has already sent a letter to the provincial government to save the site, members agreed to send another letter to stress the situation's urgency.

Carriere said community partners involved with the SHST are meeting today (Nov. 17) for an update.

“So, they do have some updated information. But we've been meeting with ministers and lobbying and working the back rooms to do what we can to make sure that the safe health side stays open,” he said.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com