This local artist's work is so realistic, some TikTok users thought it was fake

Madison Young created a drawing of an eye that's so intricate and detailed, it brought out the skeptics on TikTok.

The doubters suggested that the image Young had posted to her account was somehow faked — a photo or perhaps made using a green screen.

"The majority of people were being supportive and being super nice to me, obviously, but then I got a small group of people trying to accuse me, [saying] that it's fake or saying that it's not real," she said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.

The Amherstburg artist made a video showing how the drawing is legit, and setting the skeptics straight.

She zoomed in on the piece to reveal the pencil and pen marks, and showed how the drawing was made on the same paper as her sketchbook.

That video has gone viral, with 6 million views on the platform.

So how does she create these hyper-realistic works? Young said she starts off with a sketch, then layers in the detail.

"So, [I] usually start off with coloured pencil and then I like to add highlights with either a paint pen or a gel pen. So that's how I got all the little white reflections," she said,

Young, who is a University of Windsor student, said she views the skepticism as a compliment about her work.

"But it just gets frustrating when I try to show that, like, you can see the details in it and see that it's a drawing and people are still trying to say that it's not real."

Young's hyper-realistic drawings were featured in an exhibition at the Gibson Gallery when she was just 16.

Young also does other types of illustrations as well as sneaker art on her popular TikTok page.