Locafy to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY)(NASDAQ:LCFYW) ("Locafy" or "the Company"), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at its conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time/11:30 a.m. Pacific time

Webcast:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2937/47221

Also, the Locafy team will be hosting virtual 1-on-1 meetings during the event. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 and book investor meetings with Locafy, please make sure to register at this link.

If you are not able to attend the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform at this link, under the "Agenda" tab.

About Locafy Limited

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton or Chris Adusei-Poku

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

LCFY@gatewayir.com

