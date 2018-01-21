Lobos rally behind Jackson at end, beat San Diego St. 79-75

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Antino Jackson scored five key points in the closing moments, including the go-ahead jumper with 22 seconds left, to lift New Mexico to a 79-75 victory Saturday over San Diego State.

The Lobos finished the game with a 13-2 run over the final five minutes to erase a 73-66 deficit for four wins in their last five games.

''I wasn't thinking about nothing, just make a play,'' Jackson said of his game-winner. ''I knew when I got space, I was going to shoot the ball and that's what I did.''

New Mexico coach Paul Weir had a different description for the play.

''We had an action to kind of let him go one on one,'' he said. ''I didn't know it was going to be 35 different dribbles in 10 different directions or whatever that was.''

Jackson finished with a career-high 24 points and six assists and Anthony Mathis added a career-high 21 points for New Mexico (10-11, 5-3 Mountain West).

Malik Pope and Devin Watson each scored 16 for the Aztecs (11-7, 3-4), who have lost three straight by a total of 11 points and have held the lead in the final five minutes of each of them.

''They're kids and they want to be rewarded and when you've had three in a row like this, it gets to be frustrating,'' San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. ''They want to be rewarded for all their hard work.''

Makuach Maluach scored 15 and Joe Furstinger added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for New Mexico to offset a lack of production from the rest of the squad.

San Diego State was beset by foul troubles, with starters Jalen McDaniels, who still finished with 13 points, and Matt Mitchell each sitting for long stretches.

McDaniels scored six of his points in an 8-0 SDSU first-half run that put it up 20-13, a lead that grew to 48-38 at halftime.