Loblaw Companies reports $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent

·2 min read

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.

The retailer says the sales growth came as drugstore sales were driven by continued strong demand for cough and cold products and strength in the beauty and cosmetics categories, while its discount grocery stores outperformed.

"Loblaw used its assets to provide value to customers in a period of continued inflation," Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston said in statement on Thursday.

"Consumers responded favourably to those efforts and continued to benefit from our extensive private label offering, leading loyalty program and targeted promotions."

The parent company of Loblaws grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart says its profit amounted to $1.62 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $744 million or $2.20 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $14.0 billion, up from $12.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue came as food retail same-store sales gained 8.4 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales rose 8.7 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $1.76 per diluted share in its latest quarter, compared with an adjusted profit of $1.52 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.71 per share and $13.7 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

In its outlook for 2023, the company said it expects its retail business to grow earnings faster than sales, with adjusted net earnings per common share growth in the low double digits.

Loblaw said it expects net capital expenditures of $1.6 billion for the year including gross capital investments of about $2.1 billion offset by $500 million in proceeds from real estate sales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Bombardier takes top spot for business jet production globally

    Bombardier retained its position as the world's biggest business jet manufacturer in 2022, increasing its sales even as worries persisted around a possible economic slump. The Montreal-based company churned out 123 private planes last year, beating out for the second year in a row Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., which produced 120. However, the Savannah, Ga.-based rival took in more revenue on its sales, at US$6.6 billion compared with Bombardier's US$6 billion In 2021, Bombardier billed US$5.8 bill

  • Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race

    As the artificial intelligence boom takes off, Nvidia Corp is expected to emerge as the biggest - though not the only - winner among chipmakers after years of focusing on the technology has made it a go-to supplier for tech firms. AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slowing growth has led to widespread layoffs and a cutback on experimental bets. The surge in interest helped Nvidia report better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday and forecast sales above beat Wall Street expectations, in stark contrast to a projected loss and dividend cut from rival Intel Corp.

  • German energy boss warns: Don't let guard down on gas supply

    BONN, Germany (AP) — The temperature outside Klaus Mueller's office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. But Germany's chief utility regulator is not ready to sound the all clear on an energy crisis spawned by the war in Ukraine, even with natural gas reserves abundant and prices well down from their peak. Too much could go wrong — especially if consumers and companies grow weary of the conservation habi

  • Intellia Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

    Initiated the global Phase 2 study of NTLA-2002, a CRISPR-based, potential single-dose treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE)Submitted IND application for NTLA-2002 to enable patient enrollment in the U.S. for the Phase 2 study Plans to submit IND application in mid-2023 for global pivotal study of NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy; global pivotal study initiation anticipated by year-end 2023On track to present additional clinical data in 2023

  • EU's Dombrovskis to visit U.S. for talks on Inflation Reduction Act

    Dombrovskis, the European Union's commissioner for trade, said progress was being made in some areas of the discussions. EU countries fear the U.S. legislation's $369 billion of subsidies for electric vehicles and other clean technologies could put companies based in Europe at a disadvantage.

  • Biden official drops new details on how it will spend $50 billion on semiconductors

    The Biden administration is unveiling audacious goals Thursday for how it will seek to get the most bang for the billions it has at its disposal to spur the semiconductor sector in the U.S. in the years ahead.

  • US revises down last quarter's economic growth to 2.7% rate

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate from October through December, a solid showing despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation, the government said Thursday in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter. The Commerce Department's revised estimate of last quarter's gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — marked a deceleration from

  • Loblaw’s PR response to consumer criticism shows it prioritizes profit over people

    Loblaw Companies made headlines in October 2022 for freezing the prices on one of its in-store brands in the face of record food inflation. In response to consumer criticism, Loblaw took to social media to defend itself. The result was an embarrassing communications display from one of Canada’s biggest companies.

  • Russian mercenary boss passed money laundering checks by using a utility bill in his 81-year-old mother's name, report says

    Yevgeny Prigozhin presented a gas bill in his mom's name when going through UK money laundering checks, the Financial Times reported.

  • Domino's Pizza Q4 posts mixed Q4 earnings report, same-store sales miss estimates

    Domino's Pizza (DPZ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday before market open that largely missed expectations.

  • US futures rise ahead of jobless data, corporate earnings

    BEIJING — Wall Street was headed toward gains when markets open Thursday ahead of the government's latest report on jobless claims and a another big batch of corporate earnings. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.5%, while futures for the Dow Jones industrial were up 0.2% before the bell. U.S. markets finished mixed on Wednesday after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed officials expect more U.S. interest rate hikes to fight stubborn inflation. The Fed’s key lending rate stands a

  • Wall Street analysts are warning stocks are about to come crashing down

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down the latest bearish forecasts from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

  • Why "nothing good happens below the 200-day" moving average: Dave Keller, CMT

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by MarketGauge.com Director of Trading Education, Michele "Mish" Schneider, and StockCharts.com Chief Market Strategist, David Keller, CMT, as David discusses the stock market.

  • Better Buy for Passive Income: TD Stock or Enbridge?

    TD Bank stock and Enbridge stock look cheap today for dividend investors. The post Better Buy for Passive Income: TD Stock or Enbridge? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Moderna sticks to $5 billion sales view for COVID shot despite strong Q4

    Sales of the vaccine, Moderna's sole commercial product, were expected to fall sharply this year from $18.4 billion in 2022 as most people globally have received their shots and boosters, while governments and other agencies cut purchases. The sales forecast implies a "possible EPS net loss" this year compared to the huge profit its COVID vaccines drove during its peak, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a note. However, there is a potential for positive cash flow this year if Moderna is able to get more advanced purchase agreements for its COVID shots, Yee said.

  • Where's the help? Residents question why council won't do more for housing affordability

    Thump — it's 2 a.m. and heavy footfalls on the ceiling above woke Christina Mann, again. That's life in a lodging house, she says. Mann worked for years in book wholesaling. But it's been precarious work. She found herself in her 50s, single and paying $580 a month to rent a basement room in a suburban bungalow with six strangers — the best she could find in Calgary's rental market. It wasn't fun. The two bathrooms were busy. The kitchen was a mess. "If you're going to shoehorn seven strangers i

  • Israel: Oman to allow Israeli planes through its airspace

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's foreign minister said Thursday that the Gulf Arab state of Oman has decided to allow Israeli planes to fly through its airspace. The announcement was another sign of closer ties between Israel and some Arab countries. Oman's Civil Aviation Authority tweeted that it “affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying,” without directly mentioning Israel. The move comes on the heels last year of

  • Gold miner Newmont misses quarterly profit estimates

    Average realized gold prices fell 2.2% to $1,758 per ounce in the quarter from a year earlier, while all-in sustaining cost for gold, an industry metric that reflects total expenses associated with production, rose 15% to $1,215 per ounce. For 2023, Newmont has given a production guidance between 5.7 and 6.3 million gold ounces and guided for all-in sustaining cost between $1,150 and $1,250 per ounce. Earlier this month, Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd rebuffed Newmont's $16.9 billion takeover bid, but left the door open for a better offer.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady as crude rebounds, Nvidia lifts chip sector

    Global shares held their ground on Thursday as strong earnings from chip giant Nvidia prepared the ground for a firmer start on Wall Street. Oil prices recouped ground lost in earlier sessions, while the dollar index rose to is highest in nearly seven weeks, before later easing, as traders stuck to the view the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising rates by a quarter of a point at its next three meetings. Better-than-expected revenue at Nvidia after hours sent its shares up 9% on Wall Street, helping to push Nasdaq futures 1% higher on Thursday, along with shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, and European peers such as ASM International and BE Semiconductor .

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.5%) to Buy This Month

    Here's why SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one top dividend stock that long-term investors should consider in this current market. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.5%) to Buy This Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.