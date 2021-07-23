Loblaw Companies Limited moves forward with plans to electrify fleet with the introduction of Freightliner eCascadia

BRAMPTON, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw") took an important step on its journey to move its corporately-owned trucking fleet to electric vehicles, with the introduction of Daimler Trucks North America's (DTNA) battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia to routes in British Columbia. The company first trialed the eCascadia in early 2020 as part of Freightliner's Customer Experience (CX) fleet. Now, Loblaw has placed an initial order for five vehicles to be delivered in 2022/2023.

Loblaw will continue utilize the CX fleet eCascadia for the next three months in and around the South Surrey, B.C. area. Typical routes the eCascadia runs include distances between 160km to 250km, primarily hauling grocery and other retail products from the company's distribution center to stores. Data generated from the daily operations will help inform the continual development of electric vehicles.

"With approximately 10,000 deliveries to and from our stores each week, we understand the impact our fleet has on the environment. We know that through our own actions, we can play a critical role in helping Canada reach its carbon reduction targets," said Brian Springer, Vice President, Transport Operations, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Over the past few years, we have worked closely with our partners to reach our goal of fully electrifying our corporate fleet by 2030. Our partnership with the Daimler Trucks North America's eMobility group is an important piece in that overall commitment."

In January of 2020, Loblaw participated in a demonstration of the eCascadia, loaded to 80,000 pounds of gross weight. Overall impressions were positive, and leadership saw immediate potential for electric vehicle usage in operations. One in five Loblaw trips run about 150 km from a distribution center, which easily fits within the production eCascadia's planned 400 km range capability.

"As always, collaboration with our customers is critical to understanding how commercial battery electric trucks will be part of a long-term solution in CO2-neutral transportation," said David Carson, senior vice president of sales & marketing at Daimler Trucks North America. "We are excited for Loblaw's trial and for feedback that aids in the purposeful innovation of our electric vehicles."

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

About Freightliner Trucks

Freightliner Trucks is a division of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets Class 5–8 trucks and is a Daimler company, the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer. More information is available at www.Freightliner.com.

About Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. It manufactures, sells, and services commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star, Detroit, and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

