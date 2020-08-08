‘Lobizona’ review: Fantastical young-adult novel tackles themes of undocumented immigration

Romina Garber's “Lobizona” (Wednesday Books, 400 pp., ★★★ out of four) is a young-adult fantasy novel of Argentinian folklore that doesn’t pull punches highlighting the plight of many undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Manuela Azul, or “Manu” for short, is a teenage girl who lives in hiding in a Miami apartment. She's an undocumented immigrant with star-shaped eyes and a chronic pain condition that leaves her in a medically induced coma every month during her period.

Manu knows only the small apartment she shares with her mother and a kind, elderly woman who helps them, until ICE discovers her family. She is sent on the run and uncovers a secret world that allows her for the first time not to live in pain.

But just like in the human world, she still has to hide.

The book’s motto is “Undocumented. Unprotected. Unafraid.” It's a theme that's elegantly carried throughout the book, mirroring or directly referring to contemporary conflicts in immigration and identity.

The fantasy world-building relies on Argentinian folklore, culture and gender dynamics, and as an Argentinian myself, I was excited to delve into it. “Lobizona” drops Easter eggs for immigrants like me, with references to Argentinian food, customs, fashion, etc. that could also be informative for readers who are unfamiliar with South American culture.

Although the fantasy world is complex, it's bogged down by young-adult tropes that leave the main character feeling hollow.One is the “book girl” trope: Manu constantly drops literary quotes, including from classics and "Harry Potter." This is done in a clumsy way and does not serve to inform the plot or the character’s actions; it’s just there to let us know that Manu is smart.

Manu’s character can feel lacking; she doesn’t do much as a character so much as stuff happens to her. This can be forgiven as at the story's core is the theme of Manu hiding from herself, her culture and the world, and it's as she enters the point of no return that she has to find her bravery. The ending also alludes to a continuation of the story and gives Manu more agency.

Hopefully, "Lobizona" continues as a series. The world-building and theme of immigration are atypical in young-adult novels and will be hit with avid fantasy readers.

