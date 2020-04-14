Lobbyists, Political Consultants Sue U.S. for Coronavirus Bailout

(Bloomberg) --

A group representing political consultants, pollsters and lobbyists sued the U.S. government for a slice of the $2.2 trillion Covid-19 bailout pie.

The American Association of Political Consultants says it’s unconstitutional for its members to be excluded from the small business loans provided by the CARE Act, which Congress passed last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Denial of such important and valuable economic relief based on an otherwise eligible recipient’s political or civic involvement clearly violates free speech and equal protection,” the group said in the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Washington.

The group says its members should be granted access to $349 billion in “forgivable loans” provided under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program excludes various businesses including non-profits, strip clubs and those “primarily engaged in political or lobbying activities.”

The Small Business Administration, which administers the loan program, made an exception to its rules to allow churches to apply for the loans.

An exception should also be made for lobbyists and political consultants, who without the loans “will be forced to abstain or substantially limit the exercise of their constitutional right to freedom of speech, particularly speech in the height of political campaigns,” the group said in the lawsuit.

Carol R. Wilkerson, press director for the Small Business Administration, declined to comment.

“We do not comment on pending litigation,” she said.

