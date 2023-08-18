How lobbying has stalled climate action

Since climate talks began in Berlin in 1995, the fossil fuel industry has been investing heavily in lobbyists, thinktanks and rogue academics in an attempt to slow political action.

As someone who has reported many of the annual UN Cop climate talks, it is typical to find as many sharp-suited operatives trying to throw spanners in the works of the conferences as it is green groups and delegates from vulnerable countries urging faster action.

Since outright denial of climate change has become an untenable position because the disaster is unfolding before our eyes, all sorts of other tactics have been needed.

The almost ceaseless campaign against onshore windfarms, the cheapest form of electricity production in the UK, is an example. It has been going on for years with the main target for the propaganda being members of parliament.

Even this summer 47% of MPs still think voters would oppose onshore windfarms with only 17% expecting constituents would be in favour. The same survey found only 14% of the public were opposed to windfarms and 56% would be happy to have them nearby.

It shows how powerful lobbying can be in holding back action on the climate crisis.