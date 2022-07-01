The Lobb Law Firm Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary, Continuing its Mission of Fighting for Clients

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / According to research published by The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, injuries rank among the nation's most concerning public health problems. Each year more than 150,000 deaths and more than 3-million non-fatal injuries occur. Many of which are due to the negligence or actions of third parties.

When it comes to fighting for victims' rights, The Lobb Law Firm has set the standard exceedingly high. This quarter, the personal injury law firm celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of proudly serving clients and winning millions in verdicts along the way.

The National Epidemic No One is Talking About

Accidents are part of life, with the majority resulting in only minor injuries. In other cases, injuries are the result of another party's negligence, resulting in significant pain, suffering, medical bills, and even death.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Statistics reports that around 60% of all contract, property, and tort cases involved a personal injury claim. Using these figures, it is estimated that between 300,000-600,000 personal injury cases are filed each year across the United States.

Department Of Justice Personal Injury Statistics:

52% result from Car Accidents

15% result from Medical Malpractice

5% result from Product Liability Issues

28% other causes

For victims of injury, personal injury firms like the Lobb Law Firm are a godsend, offering hope during an otherwise difficult and stressful time in a victim's life.

50 Years of Service and the Continued Pursuit of Justice for Injury and Accident Victims

Providing Compassionate Service and Aggressive Representation Since 1976

In the aftermath of an accident or injury, victims often don't know where to turn for help. Mounting medical bills, time off work, and difficult recoveries can cause financial ruin and emotional distress for families.

At The Lobb Law Firm, their team has made it their mission to fight for victims' rights, helping them get the compensation they deserve and the support they need. Since its inception, the firm has won its clients millions in verdicts and settlements, money that can be used for medical bills, physical therapy, emotional therapy, and other expenses.

As one of the most experienced personal injury law firms in Michigan, Lobb Law Firm is uniquely positioned to help clients get the justice and compensation they deserve. Backed by a demonstrated track record of winning against insurance companies and other parties, Lobb Law Firm is recognized as a results-driven law firm that fights aggressively for its clients' rights and future.

About The Lobb Law Firm

Founded in 1976 by Joseph R. Lobb, and headquartered out of Southfield Michigan, The Lobb Law Firm is a personal injury law firm specializing in fighting for the rights of injury victims throughout the state.

Practice Areas Include:

Personal injury

Michigan No-fault law

Social security

Probate law

Workers' compensation

As a family-owned and operated firm, its mission serves one purpose, protecting the rights of those it serves. Putting the ‘personal' back in personal injury cases, each client is treated like family. The firm provides vigorous representation, and an unrelenting pursuit of justice and compensation, alongside compassionate service and support for clients in need.

Those interested in learning more about the firm, or in scheduling a free consultation, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 248-591-4090.

