On-loan Willock scores for 7th straight game for Newcastle

LONDON (AP) — Joe Willock became the first player since Alan Shearer to score in seven straight Premier League games for Newcastle as the on-loan midfielder helped the team beat Fulham 2-0 on Sunday on the final day of the season.

The 21-year-old Willock, who joined the Magpies from Arsenal on deadline day in the winter transfer window, has helped to consolidate Newcastle’s status in the Premier League with eight goals — including seven in seven matches.

Fabian Schar secured all three points with an 88th-minute penalty.

It could be Willock’s final appearance for Newcastle, though manager Steve Bruce hasn't given up hope of signing him on a permanent basis.

“Watching him play, you can see a young player enjoying himself and enjoying the freedom that we’ve given to him, the license to run forward,” Bruce said. “He’s given us something which we certainly didn’t have before.

“He’s a very very good player. So I’ve said now for three or four weeks, we’d love to bring him back. He’s Arsenal’s player of course but let’s hope we can test their resolve.”

While Newcastle left west London with a 12th-place finish, already-relegated Fulham goes down having scored the fewest goals of any team in a Premier League season with just nine at Craven Cottage this campaign.

