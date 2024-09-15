On loan Murray settling in well with Coleraine

Loan signing Connor Murray is enjoying life at the Coleraine Showgrounds after netting his first goal for the club in the 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

The Scottish player arrived last month from Hamilton Academical on a deal that runs to January and made his debut for the Bannsiders three days later in a draw with Larne.

With last week's trip to Cliftonville postponed due to the Reds' international call-ups, the 27-year-old had time to get better acquainted with his new team-mates and opened the scoring for Dean Shiels' men on Saturday.

"When it first happened, it was a bit chaotic," said Murray of the move.

"I played Larne, then we had a free week and it gave me time to get to know everyone.

"In fairness to the boys, they were brilliant with me, made me feel welcome, and it was an easy changing room to come into."

Their second win of the season takes Coleraine back into the top six but the games continue to come thick and fast at this stage of the season with Tuesday night bringing a trip to face promoted Portadown at Shamrock Park.

"Going into every game, the focus is to win it," Murray added.

"[Beating Carrick] will give us some confidence. I thought we played some nice stuff and hopefully we can go in on Tuesday, play the same way and get a result."