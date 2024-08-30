Loan exit for Manchester United winger ‘not happening’

Antony will not leave Manchester United to join Real Betis on loan on deadline day, despite reports.

The Brazil international has been a major disappointment since joining the Red Devils from Ajax in a deal that could reach £87m including add-ons.

Antony scored just once in 29 league appearances for Erik ten Hag’s team last season and has featured for just one minute across the opening two fixtures of the Premier League campaign.

Alejandro Garnacho’s development and Amad Diallo’s return have increased competition for places in the side and Anthony has been linked with an exit.

Spanish side interested in Antony loan

Spanish side Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old on a season-long loan deal, though a move is unlikely before the 11pm deadline for transfers on Friday.

Fabrizio Romano has said a loan exit for Antony is ‘not happening’ with the winger determined to stay at Manchester United and fight for a first-team place.

Ten Hag worked with the player at former club Ajax but Antony has struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

He has just five goals and three assists in 55 appearances in the Premier League.

Read – Chelsea submit official offer for £72.9m winger

See more – Ten Hag confirms Man United duo to miss Liverpool clash

Follow The Football Faithful on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok