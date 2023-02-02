With loaded roster, LSU is clear No. 1 in preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball poll

As Jay Johnson sat at the makeshift podium inside Southern Mississippi's weight room last June, a sense of disbelief emanated from his chair.

Johnson had just witnessed his first season as LSU's baseball coach come to an end in the Hattiesburg Regional. Roughly 48 hours earlier the Tigers were on the brink of advancing to the Super Regionals, but consecutive losses to the Golden Eagles – when they only needed one win in back-to-back days - marked the end of a rollercoaster season.

LSU's issues in the regional, and for the season, boiled down to one thing: Pitching. LSU surrendered 33 runs in four games. It finished with a 4.32 team earned run average, sixth in the SEC; not bad but nowhere near the program's national championship standards.

"That's the story of this tournament, that's the story of the SEC tournament, that's the story of the last regular-season game," Johnson said after the season-ending defeat. "There's nothing about competitiveness. There's nothing about heart. These guys don't need more motivation.

"It's a simple game honestly. They're infinitely better on the mound than we are."

But eight months later, LSU marches into 2023 as the overwhelming choice as the No. 1 team in the preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. The Tigers stand at the top after adding 14 freshmen, two junior college transfers and five Division I transfers – many of whom are pitchers – while bringing back plenty of talent.

Here's a look at where the top team in the country stands heading into this year.

Who are LSU's top returning players?

Dylan Crews, Josh Pearson, Tre Morgan and Jordan Thompson are the top returning stars.

Crews is the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming MLB draft after hitting 22 home runs and posting a .691 slugging percentage as LSU's center fielder. Morgan, a first baseman, is a second-team preseason All-American, according to Baseball America.

Pearson emerged last season as a freshman outfielder, posting a .956 on-base plus slugging percentage, and Thompson has been a reliable hitter at shortstop.

LSU celebrates a first inning home run by Dylan Crews during their game at Vanderbilt Friday, May 20, 2022.

Who are the Tigers' best new additions?

Air Force transfer Paul Skenes, North Carolina State transfer Tommy White and UCLA transfer Thatcher Hurd are the headline arrivals.

Skenes was a first-team Collegiate Baseball All-American last season, pitching and playing catcher for the Falcons. He posted a 1.046 OPS at the plate and a 2.73 ERA on the mound in 2022. White was the ACC freshman of the year last year after blasting 27 home runs as a third baseman. Hurd posted a 1.06 ERA in 34 innings pitched before a spinal injury ended his season (he has since fully recovered).

LSU also added six freshmen who cracked MLB.com's top 200 draft prospects list as high schoolers: pitcher Chase Shores, infielder Gavin Guidry, outfielder Paxton Kling, catcher Brady Neal, catcher Jared Jones and pitcher Jaden Noot. Noot, however, is out for the season with an injury.

What are the team's strengths?

Potentially everything. But to be more specific, LSU should have one of the best – if not the best – offenses in the nation.

Crews, Pearson, Morgan and Thompson were top half of the order bats in a lineup that finished second in the SEC in home runs and slugging percentage last season. White should fill third baseman Jacob Berry's vacant spot in the lineup after he was picked by the Miami Marlins in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft.

Skenes should be an elite designated hitter on the days he's not pitching. Kling, Guidry and the rest of LSU's potential starters also have the chance to be above-average SEC hitters this year.

Are there any potential weaknesses?

Infield defense could become a problem for the Tigers.

Thompson struggled mightily with errors at shortstop last season. It got to the point where he was temporarily moved to second base during the middle of the year. White, despite playing third base in high school, only played eight games at the position with N.C. State.

With LSU also breaking in a new starter at second base, the Tigers might have defensive problems at three spots on the diamond.

