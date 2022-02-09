Take a Load Off Your Mind: Why Laundry Should Be Your Go-To Project for Spring

New Whirlpool Canada survey shows Canadians need to brush up on their laundry practices

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Whether we're preparing our wardrobes for an eventual return to office, or rocking our go-to Zoom tops and yoga pants on rotation, Canadians' laundry habits could use a refresh for 2022. A new survey conducted on behalf of Whirlpool Canada indicates that approximately 40 per cent of Canadians have either never washed their winter jacket or gloves or washed them over a year ago! As we look ahead to a new year, many should consider sharpening their domestic habits with a fresh approach to laundry.

Whirlpool Canada Logo (CNW Group/Whirlpool Canada LP)

In preparation for spring cleaning season, let's refine our laundry skills and pick back up the habits we tend to abandon over the course of the year. According to the survey, more than 1 in 4 Canadians (28 per cent) tend to throw everything in the washer and "hope for the best" and only 15 per cent separate clothing by fabric type. Many also have fears and doubts about their current washing machine's ability to wash delicate fabrics, with 1 in 4 Canadians (25 per cent) hand washing delicates out of fear that their washer will damage them.

To Wash or Not to Wash: Quick Stats on Canadians' Laundry Habits:

As much of a chore as laundry is for many, we tend to think our current routine is good enough. However, while most Canadians wash items such as pillowcases and bath towels frequently, the same can't be said for winter woollies and other items. Of those Canadians surveyed last year:

39 per cent of Canadians are mostly washing casual clothing

16 per cent have never washed their winter jacket

19 percent have never washed their winter gloves

1 in 10 have either never washed their duvet cover or washed it over a year ago

The new Whirlpool® Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator can help Canadians to solve their biggest laundry conundrums, letting you wash your way and giving you the best of both worlds with the industry-first 2 in 1 removable agitator. Keep the agitator in for tough clean jobs and take it out to gently clean delicates and tackling big bulky loads. From thick and bulky comforters to your delicates, this new innovation allows you to customize any wash load to care for your clothes, by easily swapping the agitator in or out, so you can tackle whatever life throws your way.

Story continues

As Canadians reconsider their current laundry set-up, they may need direction on best practices in laundry to improve efficiency, remove tough stains and get the most out of their washer. If you're part of the majority (70 per cent) surveyed that say they don't always follow instructions when washing clothes, Whirlpool has partnered with Professional Organizer, Ivanka Siolkowsky aka The Tidy Moose , to share insights into laundry best practices, her top tips and tricks and how to get the most out of your washer as we begin a Fresh Start to the New Year.

Ivanka Siolkowsky's Top 5 Laundry Tips and Tricks:

Sort, sort, sort: Sort your laundry as it becomes dirty by having a basket for whites, colours, darks, and delicates. Don't just throw everything into the washer and "hope for the best" like 1 in 4 Canadians do according to a Whirlpool Canada survey. Always empty pockets, remove pins or buckles, zip zippers, close snaps and hooks, and secure velcro to prevent snags and abrasions. The Whirlpool Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator helps you even further customize the wash process once you've sorted, ensuring you're washing properly so your work doesn't go to waste.



Read the care labels: Reading the labels on your garments is something that is often overlooked when we're short on time, but really makes a difference to how you wash and how long your clothes will last. The label will tell you everything you need to know including optimum water temperature, the type of cycle to use on the machine, and what to dry/not to dry. Learn more about what laundry symbols actually mean from the Whirlpool blog.



Create a laundry schedule: Routine is an important part of keeping a home organized and stress-free. Examples of some laundry schedules to try out include:

Get the kids involved and assign each member of the family a different day. Start to teach them how to do their own laundry, and if you have a spill or something needs cleaning on a day that isn't yours, throw it in with someone else's.

Create a schedule based on activities. For example, if you or the kids play volleyball three times a week, wash all the kits and uniforms together on a specific day.

Schedule laundry around your favourite TV show - fold while you watch and put your clothes away immediately when the episode is done.

Turn your clothes inside out: Turning your clothes inside out before throwing them in the wash prevents fading and wear and tear, which means less waste and more money in the bank.



Use less detergent: Most people use too much detergent because they think 'more' means 'cleaner', but this is not the case. To avoid this, find out the optimum water temperature for the clothes you own and choose a detergent accordingly (and use way less of it). Each household is different, but hot water isn't the be all end all. It costs more and can sometimes do more harm than good (for example, setting stains more quickly). Try to use cooler water whenever you can and buy detergent appropriate to your water type.

Understandably, many people have their own way of doing laundry and preferences when it comes to the type of washer they use. As Ivanka recommends, optimize your laundry routine by picking up small habits like sorting and reading the care labels to maintain the quality and lifespan of your clothes. The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator may be the next step to help you up your laundry game this year. With two ways to wash, it's twice the washer you have at home.

Find out more at Whirlpool.ca or visit the Whirlpool blog here for more laundry tips and tricks.

About the Whirlpool survey

H+K Strategies used the Leger Opinion (LEO) online panel to survey 1,000 Canadians over the period of October 26 to November 3, 2021. Sampling was done within age, gender, and region quotas. Length of survey was less than 5 minutes. Data was weighted on age, gender, and region according to 2016 census figures. An associated margin of error for a randomly selected sample of n=1,000 would be ±3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that allow you to customize the way you wash and offer the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool Canada and its Whirlpool brand are part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.ca/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolcanada or Twitter at @whirlpool_ca. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

Take a Load Off Your Mind: Why Laundry Should Be Your Go-To Project for Spring (CNW Group/Whirlpool Canada LP)

Take a Load Off Your Mind: Why Laundry Should Be Your Go-To Project for Spring (CNW Group/Whirlpool Canada LP)

SOURCE Whirlpool Canada LP

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c0512.html